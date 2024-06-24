Top baby name trends of 2024 influenced by TV dramas, movies and more

It is now officially halfway through 2024 and the biggest trends surrounding baby names have already started to develop.

A lot has happened in the past six months and many pop culture moments appear to be playing active roles in inspiring parents who are choosing baby names.

"It seems like just yesterday Barbenheimer had parents naming their babies Barbara and Margot (and avoiding the names Robert and Cillian), but now that 2024 is almost halfway in the books, new naming inspiration has taken hold of moms- and dads-to-be," Rebekah Wahlberg with BabyCenter, headquartered in San Francisco, California, revealed in a recent trending report.

"Caitlin Clark's championship performance has beget a new generation of Caitlins (and Clarks). 'Dune: Part Two's' arid world of Arrakis took hold of both movie screens and birth certificates."

From Clark breaking records on the court to the solar eclipse leaving some states in total darkness, here is what's influencing the trendiest baby names of 2024 so far.

1. Fantasy epics reign supreme in baby names

Both the big screen and the small screen were filled with fantasy epics that newly announced moms and dads couldn't help but draw inspiration from.

The film "Dune: Part Two" has continued to influence parents as they decide what to name their children, and some of those desert world characters are finding a place on the list for the first time in over 10 years.

The name Chani has risen over 3,300 spots this year alone, while Sihaya is breaking into the ranking for the first time since 2012, BabyCenter reported.

Disney's TV adaption of Percy Jackson and the Olympians also appears to be a new source of inspiration for both boys' and girls' names.

Percy has not only risen in the ranks on television, but this new favorite has become a very popular baby name.

"[The] name is on the rise for both boys and girls – up 296 spots to No. 1,304 for boys; and up 700 spots to No. 6,327 for girls," BabyCenter reported.

The full name Perseus, which originates from the Greek and means destroyer, has climbed 182 places and sits at No. 1,425 for boys' names.

Even some of the great Greek gods are having a comeback — Ares, the Greek god of war, has risen 58 spots and Hermes, the Greek messenger god, is ranking for the first time in over five years.

2. Celestial baby names are soaring

Whether you are an amateur astronomer or a new parent, this year's solar eclipse was filled with all sorts of excitement and served as inspiration for many popular celestial names.

Sol, the spanish word for "sun," has increased 216 spots and is ranked No. 759 for most popular girls' names so far this year, and the male counterpart, Sunny, is up 92 places for boys.

Names that have also reached "peak popularity" include Stella, a Greek name meaning "star," is up 12 spots from last year and is rank No. 41.

Aurora, a Latin word meaning "dawn," has continued to increase over the past couple years, according to BabyCenter data, and it is currently ranked No. 11, having increased three spots since 2023.

While the name Eclipse is still rare, like the celestial event, it is ranking on the list of most popular girls' names for the first time since 2021, BabyCenter added.

3. Caitlin and Clark as baby names

Women's basketball had a big year with stars like Caitlin Clark dominating records and inspiring athletes everywhere – including maybe some athletic parents.

The name Caitlin, which originates from Ireland, is a form of the name Catherine, which means pure, BabyCenter stated.

The famous basketball player has played a large role in the name's popularity and its increase of 1,464 spots, reaching No. 3,789 on the list of most popular girls' names.

Caitlin's surname has also given the boy's something to shout about — Clark has jumped 12 spots since last year is ranked at No. 515 for boys names, BabyCenter reported.

4. Baby names based on historical TV dramas

Some of the biggest shows on TV and streaming services are historical dramas from all eras.

In the newest season of Bridgerton, the show's protagonist, Penelope, has risen in popularity for baby names and currently sits at No. 33, while the name of the show's Queen, Charlotte, is currently ranked No. 5 on the list of most popular girls' names.

The names of the show's siblings has also remained popular since it first aired — "the sibling names Anthony, up five spots, Eloise, up 20, Francesca, up 84, and Gregory, up 40 have all been in good favor," BabyCenter reported.

5. C-suite names gain new investments

The tech world is full of investments and even troublesome holdings, but did you know that new parents are eyeing the names of these big-money CEOs?

The name of Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, is moving up the ranks and has jumped 208 spots this year, BabyCenter reported.

Some tech layoffs seem to have also translated into the world of baby names, with the names of founders like Jeff Bezos plummeting 1,478 places this year.

The Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, is also seeing the same cuts from Google and moms and dads, since the name has fallen 617 places.