10 New Year's Eve rituals and traditions to do before and when the clock strikes 12

There are a lot of rituals — some more superstitious than others — that happen in the minutes leading up to the New Year.

Watching the ball drop in Times Square, listing out resolutions, and sharing a toast and a kiss when the clock strikes 12 are all fairly traditional ways to spend New Year's Eve.

Eating grapes, filling your pockets with cash, cracking open your windows and smashing a pomegranate fall under the more superstitious rituals.

Below are 10 New Year's Eve rituals that could add a little extra luck to your year.

1. Watch the ball drop in Times Square

Perhaps the most famous New Year's Eve tradition in the United States is watching the ball drop in Times Square.

This has been a tradition in the city since 1907, happening almost every year since, with few exceptions.

Luckily, the event is now televised, so you don't have to join the massive New York City crowds to participate in the tradition.

2. List out New Year's resolutions

Make those New Year's resolutions, and stick to them.

One of the biggest keys to New Year's resolutions is to keep them realistic. That doesn't mean you can't dream big, but formulate very specific goals that you can accomplish within the year.

For example, "I want to save more money" is a bit general. On the other hand, "I want to save $12,000 this year" is a lot more specific and success is easily measured.

Whenever you make a goal, always include how you are going to get there. For example, you can reach that financial goal by saving $1,000 every month.

Another common New Year's resolution is wanting to be in shape. Make this goal more specific by including how often you would like to work out each week.

Also, when thinking about resolutions, you don't want to have too many, as that can be overwhelming. Pick a few important goals to focus on so that they are attainable for you throughout the year.

Once you write down your goals, don't put them away until next year. Put them in a place you see often, so you can be reminded of what you want to achieve throughout the year.

3. Enjoy the first kiss of the new year

As soon as the clock strikes 12, many engage in a New Year's kiss.

Starting the New Year with a kiss is thought to bring good luck to a relationship.

4. Eat 12 grapes, no more, no less, under the table for extra luck in love

The origins of this ritual began in Spain. It is believed that eating 12 grapes, one with each midnight clock chime, will bring you good luck in the new year.

Some choose to eat their grapes underneath a table, which is said to bring good luck to your love life in particular.

5. Fill your pockets with cash

If a prosperous New Year is what you are looking for, try filling up your pockets with cash as the clock ticks toward midnight.

This is just a superstition, of course, but it doesn't hurt to give it a shot.

6. Open up the windows

A popular New Year's superstition is to open your windows to let the prior year out and welcome in the new one.

If you live in a cold climate, just open your windows a crack — or else you'll be shivering during your New Year's Eve party.

7. Make a toast with your friends and family

A New Year's Eve toast is a ritual that many engage in each year. The toast is often made with a glass of champagne, or sparkling cider, in hand.

Gather all your loved ones together for a heartfelt toast going into the coming year.

8. Get loud!

If you are attending or hosting a New Year's Eve party, you have to have all the supplies, such as festive headbands, hats, glow sticks and, of course, noisemakers.

Get together a stellar New Year's party playlist that will have everyone on their feet.

When that clock finally strikes midnight, make some noise! The moment is typically filled with cheers, applause, celebration and, of course, a kiss.

9. Shed no tears

No tears should be shed going into the New Year. It's said that crying leading into Jan. 1 will set the tone for the rest of the year.

Create happy moments leading into the early hours of Jan. 1 that will follow you throughout the year.

10. Smash a pomegranate

If fertility is what you are looking for in the New Year, smash a pomegranate.

This is a Greek tradition that serves as a sign of luck, prosperity and fertility.