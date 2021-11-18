5 ways to mindfully choose a New Year's resolution

It can be a struggle to keep a New Year’s resolution, but being mindful on how to work towards your 2022 goals may help.

There are several methods that can help you choose a more attainable New Year's resolution — and ultimately make your year better.

1. Take time to reflect

Before you set your New Year’s Resolution, spend some time thinking about the last year. Ask yourself what you learned, what you achieved, what mistakes you may have made and the ways in which you'd like to grow in the upcoming year.

2. Focus on smart goals

According to psychologist Peter Drucker, the more clearly defined your pathway is, the easier it is to follow. When you make your resolution "Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-Bound," you set yourself up for success. For example, the resolution "I want to grow my savings account" is easier to approach if it sounds like "I’d like to add ten thousand dollars to my savings account, by putting away fifteen percent of my paycheck for a year." This makes it easier to track your progress. Plus, noticing your progress along the way arguably makes you more likely to continue.

3. Take a balanced approach to health goals

New Year’s is often a time to set resolutions around health – especially weight loss. If you find yourself setting the same goal at the beginning of each year and running out of steam by February, take 2022 as an opportunity to shake things up. There are many areas of health besides physical. Consider making improvements to your mental, emotional or spiritual health.

4. Think about what brings you joy

If your resolution doesn’t excite you, there’s a good chance you won’t make it a priority. Plus, there is no rule that your resolution has to focus on self-improvement. This year, think about what inspires you and how to bring more of that into your life.

5. Talk to the people close to you

Sometimes our friends and family know us better than we know ourselves, so their input can be extremely helpful in setting self-improvement goals.

When you're choosing your New Year's resolution, try implementing one or all of these suggestions. Hopefully it brings success.