Toronto woman takes novel approach to dating by stamping hands at bars: ‘You’re cute, you should hit me up'

A woman has decided to kick her dating efforts up a notch by making custom "stamps" to use to her advantage.

Michelle Arshad, 24, is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada — and is apparently fed up with dating and looking for an eligible man.

Arshad said she works in finance and can tend to be introverted — but wanted to make more of an effort to find "Mr. Right," she told SWNS, the British news service.

She and a few friends came up with the idea of getting personalized stamps that say, "You’re cute, and I’m cute. You should hit me up if you’re single."

The idea is that when Arshad is out and about and sees someone she's attracted to, she can go over to the person and stamp the individual's hand — sort of like a pickup line but without speaking.

"It’s easier than making eye contact [and] is a nice little icebreaker," Arshad told SWNS.

Arshad also included her Instagram handle so that the next day, the potential suitor could find her on social media, too.

The personalized stamps cost roughly $20 and were ordered online — then Arshad and her friends put their idea to the test.

Arshad recalled a time that she used the stamp on a guy while she was out.

"We’d ask a guy, ‘Can you give us your hand?’ [and] they’d say, ‘What are you going to do to us?’ [and] we’d stamp him," she recalled.

The guys, she said, would typically clue in after the stamp was printed on their skin.

Although Arshad ended up meeting her boyfriend at the gym, she told SWNS that one of her friends did get a free drink out of the stamp saga.

After sharing the idea on TikTok, which now has over 2.4 million views, Arshad received interesting responses from other users who questioned the backlash that might come about if the guy she'd chosen to stamp was in a relationship.

Arshad’s response was simple: "If he doesn’t do anything, what’s the problem?"

The original idea for the stamps came when Arshad and her friends witnessed other young women giving out friendship bracelets with their phone numbers to men in public.

"It’s hard going up to someone [randomly and] it’s an easier way of talking to people and approaching people," she told SWNS.

Arshad noted that if she was single, she would 100% pull the stamp out again.

