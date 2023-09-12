New York woman walks down the street with a ‘looking-for-a-husband’ sign — sparking plenty of conversation

A woman has made waves on social media after she posted a video of herself walking around the streets of New York City with a sign that said, "Looking for a husband."

Karolina Geits is a 29-year-old living in New York City who recently went through the streets holding the self-made, cardboard sign signifying her wishes.

Geits told Fox News Digital on Tuesday the idea for the sign was originally a joke between her and her friends.

"We had a discussion with friends that dating apps [were] not working because it takes a long time to chat," she said.

"As a joke, I said that I’ll go outside with a sign."

The next day, she did just that.

She took a cardboard box she received in the mail, ripped off a piece of it, wrote the words, "Looking for a husband" — and took to the streets, she said.

The TikTok video of her moment has over 10 million views and 1.2 million likes since it was posted on September 3.

The influencer and model said it was funny to her to see the response from people passing by.

She said she was shocked by how many supported the action.

"I didn’t expect such a reaction," she said. "People began to support me."

Geits said people were sending her their dating profiles for potential review — although she said she’s still looking for "the best."

This isn’t the first time Geits has taken to the NYC streets.

Her TikTok profile, which has nearly 57,000 followers, includes similar videos with cardboard signs reading, "Need money for Cartier" and "Need money for Chanel."

Reactions from other TikTok users are mostly supportive.

Many have given her credit for the unique idea.

"You know what … this might just work LOL," one user wrote.

Another user said, "I think I found my next adventure."

One TikToker even said, "So you’re telling me to run to Hobby Lobby and get some markers and a poster board LOL."

Geits said she’s happy about the support she’s received online — and that she will let the world know when she does find "the one."