New York woman goes ‘boy sober’ after feeling deflated by the dating scene: ‘Was so miserable'

A young woman in New York said she no longer cares if she runs into an 'eligible man at the grocery store'

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A woman is deeming herself "boy sober" after experiencing a tough few years in the New York dating scene, she said.

Carly Galluzzo, 28, is from Long Island, New York, and has recently given up on dating. 

Galluzzo said she went on four dates a month last year and realized she was trying to find a boyfriend "out of fear," as SWNS reported.

"I felt that I had to keep dating [and] it didn’t matter whether the men were good or not," she said.

She added, "It was just something that I feared that if I didn’t pursue something straight away, I’d miss out on something."

Galluzzo said she had been dating in earnest since she was 16 years old, even going on luxury New York City dinner dates and private jet trips to the Bahamas at times. 

Galluzzo profile

Galluzzo said she used to date men that were wealthy — but that doesn't appeal to her anymore.  (SWNS)

The law student said she felt like her only conversations with friends surrounded dating and finding a partner — and some of the chats would leave her feeling low in confidence afterward.

"I can say now that I’ve lived that life crying my eyes out on a yacht in the South of France … I was so miserable."

"Dating in NYC, the guys were dating models — so I’d question how I could make myself more attractive," she said, as SWNS reported.

At one point, Galluzzo said she was dating someone who took her to the South of France — and she was miserable. 

New York City skyline

One 28-year-old said the New York City dating scene was hard to navigate.  (iStock)

"My ex-boyfriend was very wealthy and took me to a lot of great places, and that validation from my peers felt good," she said. 

She quickly added, "But I can say now that I’ve lived that life crying my eyes out on a yacht in the South of France … I was so miserable."

At the beginning of 2024, however, she realized that "it finally clicked."

"I found myself planning weddings after knowing someone for a week," she said to SWNS. 

Galluzzo profile

Galluzzo said she's going "boy sober" this year, and so far, she's happier than ever.  (SWNS)

Understanding that wasn’t a healthy mindset, Galluzzo decided to go "boy sober" — and said she has "never been happier."

"I don’t care what I look like if I see some eligible man in the grocery store," she said. 

Galluzzo said she feels like a 1,000-pound weight has been lifted off her shoulders and that she feels content now. 

"What I’m feeling right now, I could do this forever and be happy," she said. 

Dating in New York

A 28-year-old woman is taking a break from dating in New York City after feeling drained by her experiences and less confident about herself.  (iStock/SWNS)

As for what others think of her personal choice, Galluzzo said some don’t agree with the mindset. 

"People say I’m 28, and they think more about the biological clock of it all — but the only person I really care about is my mom and her opinion, and she’s on board with me," she told SWNS. 

The New York resident said that she understands that not everyone will understand her choice, but she feels it’s the right choice for her at the moment, though that could change in the future.

"For today, I don’t want a partner and I don’t want to think about it," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Galluzzo for additional comment and updates.

