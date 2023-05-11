Expand / Collapse search
New York retriever with unique coloring and a 'large' personality is looking for an active family to love

JoeJoe is a 2.5-year-old red retriever mix up for adoption

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A retriever mix available through a New York rescue is looking for her forever home — meet JoeJoe. 

JoeJoe is a two-and-a-half-year-old red retriever mix that is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

JoeJoe was originally located in South Carolina before being brought to ARF. 

She is a large dog — roughly 70 lbs., and loves to be active, the rescue notes.

Adoptable pet

JoeJoe loves to play and is working on various training skills. (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

JoeJoe has a unique coloring for a retriever; her fur is dark red. 

She has a "large" personality, the rescue said. While she is not fond of cats, she can learn to get along with other dogs, it also said.

ARF suggested that she would fit best as the only dog in a home — although if other dogs are already in the home, a meet and greet would be necessary. 

Adoptable pet

JoeJoe is a 2-year-old who is looking for her forever home.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

The retriever mix loves to play but is quick to obey. 

She is currently learning more obedience skills — but does know how to "sit" and "look," according to the rescue.

JoeJoe would be a good fit for a family that is willing to work with her on various training skills. 

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has helped homeless and abandoned animals since its founding over 49 years ago. 

Adoptable pet

JoeJoe originally came from a rescue in South Carolina before arriving in the Hamptons in New York. (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

The organization has helped tens of thousands of cats and dog find companions, shelter, proper medical care and more, according to the rescue’s website. 

Interested in adopting JoeJoe?

Apply for adoption or learn more about JoeJoe at arfhamptons.org. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 