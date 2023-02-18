Expand / Collapse search
Adoptable New York Labrador retriever looking for a home ‘as active as she is’

Three-year-old Sassy is a 'silly, goofy girl,' says Hamptons shelter ARF

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
A spunky pup in New York hopes to find a family whose members match her high energy.

Sassy, a three-year-old Labrador retriever, is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons.

The lovable lab was originally rescued from Louisiana almost a year ago.

NEW YORK CAT NAMED MOO MOO SEEKS LOVING HOME IN TIME FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

She is described as a "silly, goofy girl" who’s "looking for a home as active as she is."

Sassy loves affection and "can’t give enough hugs," ARF says.

Three-year-old Sassy is available for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons. She is described as "very smart."

While she is "very smart," Sassy is still working on perfecting her basic commands.

CALIFORNIA-BASED PUPPIES NAMED FOR POP STAR TAYLOR SWIFT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION: ‘FEARLESS' FAMILY

The 48.5-pound pup would prefer being the only dog in the house.

Sassy is described as a "silly, goofy girl." She is looking for her forever home.

"She can't wait to have a person of her own to give her snuggles and treats!" ARF wrote in her bio.

Interested in adopting Sassy?

Sassy, a Labrador retriever, loves to give hugs and affection.

Learn more about her at the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.