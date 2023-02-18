Adoptable New York Labrador retriever looking for a home ‘as active as she is’

A spunky pup in New York hopes to find a family whose members match her high energy.

Sassy, a three-year-old Labrador retriever, is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons.

The lovable lab was originally rescued from Louisiana almost a year ago.

She is described as a "silly, goofy girl" who’s "looking for a home as active as she is."

Sassy loves affection and "can’t give enough hugs," ARF says.

While she is "very smart," Sassy is still working on perfecting her basic commands.

The 48.5-pound pup would prefer being the only dog in the house.

"She can't wait to have a person of her own to give her snuggles and treats!" ARF wrote in her bio.

Interested in adopting Sassy?

Learn more about her at the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

