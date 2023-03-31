Bonded dog pair in New York ready to be adopted by loving home: ‘Dynamic duo’

Two pups in New York are hoping to find a loving new home.

Shepherd mix brother and sister Brody and Riley are up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

The six-year-old bonded pair of dogs were brought to the animal rescue after their family could no longer take care of them.

Brody and Riley are "friendly right off the bat," ARF told Fox News Digital in an email.

The two members of this "dynamic duo" each have a unique style, the rescue said.

Brody, who has a black and white coat, is described as vocal, independent and a "master at the game of fetch."

Riley, with her tan and white coat, "tends to be a bit more reserved" and takes cues from her brother, according to ARF.

The siblings know basic obedience commands, and they're house-trained and walk well on a leash, according to the shelter.

"Help us get this dynamic duo back into a home," ARF said.

Interested in learning more about Brody and Riley?

Anyone who would like to know more can go to the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

