Bonded dog pair in New York ready to be adopted by loving home: ‘Dynamic duo’

Six-year-old shepherd mix siblings Brody and Riley are up for adoption in New York

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Two pups in New York are hoping to find a loving new home.

Shepherd mix brother and sister Brody and Riley are up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York

The six-year-old bonded pair of dogs were brought to the animal rescue after their family could no longer take care of them.

Brody and Riley are "friendly right off the bat," ARF told Fox News Digital in an email.

The two members of this "dynamic duo" each have a unique style, the rescue said.

Brody (left) and Riley, a six-year-old bonded pair, are available for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York. 

Brody (left) and Riley, a six-year-old bonded pair, are available for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York.  (ARF)

Brody, who has a black and white coat, is described as vocal, independent and a "master at the game of fetch."

Riley, with her tan and white coat, "tends to be a bit more reserved" and takes cues from her brother, according to ARF.

Shepherd mix Riley, although friendly, is more reserved than her brother, according to ARF.

Shepherd mix Riley, although friendly, is more reserved than her brother, according to ARF. (ARF)

The siblings know basic obedience commands, and they're house-trained and walk well on a leash, according to the shelter.

"Help us get this dynamic duo back into a home," ARF said.

Brody is independent and great at playing fetch, ARF told Fox News Digital. 

Brody is independent and great at playing fetch, ARF told Fox News Digital.  (ARF)

Interested in learning more about Brody and Riley?

Anyone who would like to know more can go to the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.