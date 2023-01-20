New York adoptable dog known for ‘hugs and kisses’ awaits a wonderful new home

An affectionate pup is looking to be loved and cared for by a new family.

Gordy, a six-year-old hound, is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

The black-and-white dog was brought to ARF a few years ago as a "fearful stray," according to the rescue's website.

With the help of the trainers and staff at ARF, Gordy is now a "lovable boy" who is "known for hugs and kisses," the group said.

"Gordy is a loving and playful dog who has been working hard at building his confidence in new situations," ARF told Fox News Digital.

ARF said the "handsome" dog finds security and guidance in the humans he knows, since new people can be "overwhelming" for him.

"He will need time to trust and bond with his new family before going home," ARF said.

"And once he bonds, it’s forever," ARF said.

Gordy is described as smart — he knows his obedience commands and is eager to learn more.

Interested in showing Gordy some love?

Learn more about him at the rescue's website, arfhamptons.com.

