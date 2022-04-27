Navy veteran in Texas sheds 70 pounds: 'My health was declining'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the face of mounting health complications, one Navy veteran decided to make a major lifestyle change.

It meant overhauling his eating habits — which led him to shed 70 pounds within five months.

Rob Reid, 50, of Axtell, Texas, enlisted in the Navy in 1990, serving until his retirement in October 2021.

Reid was struggling to maintain the "very rigorous fitness standards" of the Navy.

Reid told Fox News Digital that before he retired, he and his wife, Michelle, were inspired to improve their overall health and well-being.

At the time, Reid said his weight skyrocketed to the heaviest he'd ever been. He was dealing with high blood pressure, a respiratory condition and cholesterol issues.

Reid said he was also "controlled by food" at the time — and eventually reached a weight of 228 pounds.

"I knew I needed to do something," Reid told Fox News Digital.

‘If I saw food, I wanted to eat it'

Reid's desire to improve his health was the driving factor in his weight loss.

"My health was already declining, and my wife was in fear that her health would decline," said Reid.

One of the biggest changes he made, he said, was adjusting his mindset about food.

"I didn’t have any structure when it came to foods," Reid said, adding, "If I saw food, I wanted to eat it."

He said that once he joined WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, he learned how to "manage that craving, and it helped me manage the foods that I was consuming."

It helped that there were "no foods [that were] off-limits" and that Reid and his wife were able to make — and achieve — small goals as they went along.

"We immediately started losing the weight," Reid said.

"We immediately started feeling much better," he also said. "So those small goals — they transitioned to huge victories and huge successes."

Reid said those wins gave him and his wife the ability to stay focused on their long-term goals even when things were tough.

"The mindset shifted," Reid said.

"And because of that mindset shift, we were able to stay within our goals."

Cheerleaders for one another

Reid said that working on his weight loss with his wife also joining in the battle was a key part of his success.

"Having my wife join the program with me has made it significantly more executable for me," Reid said. "It’s an amazing support structure."

"We’re each other’s cheerleader," he added. "[It’s been] very special with her being in the program with me."

Together, Reid and his wife lost a combined 100 pounds.

Reid reached his target weight of 158 pounds by December of last year, just five months into their health journey.

"In my 50s, I am currently, right now, at my high school weight … [Earlier,] I was the heaviest I had ever been in my life."

Since then, Reid has been able to keep off the weight successfully and "comfortably," he said.

"I still eat the foods I enjoy," Reid said.

Reid said he’s also active — and that he and Michelle go on regular walks together.

"In my 50s, I am currently, right now, at my high school weight," Reid said.

"I would have never envisioned, at my age, that I would have been able to lose 70 pounds," he added.

Now that he’s shed the weight and kept it off, Reid hopes his story of working hard to change his eating habits and reaching success will inspire others to make healthy life changes for themselves.