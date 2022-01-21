Couple who lost a combined 146 pounds goes viral on TikTok: 'Life-changing'

A couple has gone viral on TikTok for losing more than 100 pounds combined.

Natasha Pehrson, who goes by @natashapehrson on TikTok and Instagram, posted a video on the social media platforms in December showing her weight loss transformation alongside her husband, David.

The video begins by showing Natasha and David when they started their weight loss journeys, with the caption: "Together we lost a combined 125 pounds…"

Then the video cuts to show Natasha and David at their December weights, which was down 125 pounds collectively at the time.

Since Natasha posted it on Dec. 18, the video has been viewed more than 44.1 million times on TikTok as of Friday.

Natasha, 32, from Goodyear, Arizona, told Fox News Digital that she’s been on her weight loss journey for over 10 years and has lost a significant amount of weight four times in her life.

The first time was before she met her husband and the following three times have been after each time she’s had a baby.

"Every pregnancy I gained 50 pounds, but I was able to lose it after every single pregnancy," Natasha told Fox. "My third pregnancy, I started higher, so that’s why I’ve lost more weight this time."

Meanwhile, Natasha said David has "never really struggled with his weight," but over the last nine years of their marriage, he’s "slowly put on over 50 pounds."

Last year, Natasha said David was inspired by a friend to do the 75 Hard program, which challenges participants’ mental toughness.

"That’s what got him motivated to start," Natasha said. "And I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ll do it with you because I want you to lose the weight, too.’"

Although they had lost a collective 125 pounds when they posted the viral TikTok video in December, Natasha has lost even more since then, bringing their collective weight loss to 146 pounds.

When they started their current weight loss journeys, Natasha said she weighed 233 pounds and David weighed 268 pounds. Currently, Natasha weighs 147 pounds, while David weighs 208 pounds.

Natasha told Fox she’s still working on her weight loss. Her goal is to lose 100 pounds, which she expects to achieve by March.

Natasha has been posting her current weight every day on Instagram, as well as other posts about her weight loss journey. She says the online diary is a way to keep herself accountable to her goals.

Being so public about her weight loss has also been a way to "be realistic" about "what it actually takes to lose weight," she told Fox.

"Quick fixes don’t work," Natasha said. "You have to be consistent and it takes a long time."

"You have to be disciplined," she added. "And I think for me, it was changing my mindset around this to not be about weight loss, but to be about adopting new habits that I can do forever. And the weight loss is just a by-product of that."

After she lost weight the first time, Natasha became a Beachbody coach still continues to help other women on their weight loss journeys.

She said one of the main things she tells her clients who want to lose weight is that they should start small with reasonable and achievable goals and build on those.

"Instead of thinking about all of the things that you can’t do or that you have to eliminate, think about what you can add," she said. "What can I do different that will give me a positive outcome?"

She also said that changing your mindset around motivation is key.

"If you are expecting to be motivated in order to lose weight, you will never lose weight," she said. "Motivation, I believe, is something that you earn by being disciplined. If you can show up every day and start getting those results, you will become your own motivation, because you will see, OK, what I’m doing is actually working."

Ultimately, Natasha said her goal is to inspire other women to develop their own healthy lifestyles.

"Losing weight is life-changing," Natasha said. "And not because you get smaller, but because you learn what you’re capable of. You gain confidence because you know you can be disciplined, and you know that you’ve done something that’s really hard. And you just feel unstoppable. And my goal is for other women to feel this way and to know that life can be better."

To find out more about Natasha’s weight loss journey, here’s her Instagram: @natashapehrson.