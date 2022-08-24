Expand / Collapse search
National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a 'twist'

Happy National Whiskey Sour Day! Shake up one of these unique cocktail recipes to celebrate

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you're looking for a twist on the classic recipe - whiskey, lemon juice and sugar - consider trying one of these three recipes. 

The first mention of the whiskey sour was in 1862 from "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas, according to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery.

However, people may have been drinking whiskey sours long before this.

Here are three whiskey sour recipes to commemorate National Whiskey Sour Day 2022.

Jameson Orange - Sour Creamsicle

This Jameson whiskey sour recipe puts a fun twist on the drink.

This Jameson whiskey sour recipe puts a fun twist on the drink. (Jameson)

Ingredients:

2 parts Jameson Orange 

1 Part tangerine juice

.5 Parts lime juice

.75 Licor 43

Directions:

Shake ingredients, service in a cocktail glass with ice and garnish with an orange half moon. 

Out the Ashes 

Try this whiskey sour recipe that uses honey and ginger syrup.

Try this whiskey sour recipe that uses honey and ginger syrup. (HudsonWhiskeyNY)

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hudson Back Room Deal

1 Egg white

3/4 Part fresh lemon juice

Split 3/4 Part honey and ginger syrup

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Mulligan Sour

Try this whiskey sour recipe using Mulligan whiskey.

Try this whiskey sour recipe using Mulligan whiskey. (Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye)

Ingredients:

 2 oz. Hercules Mulligan

.75 oz. Lemon juice

.5 oz. Honey Syrup (1 part honey: 1 part water)

1 Egg white

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake without ice. Then, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with aromatic bitters.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.