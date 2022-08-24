National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a 'twist'
Happy National Whiskey Sour Day! Shake up one of these unique cocktail recipes to celebrate
August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you're looking for a twist on the classic recipe - whiskey, lemon juice and sugar - consider trying one of these three recipes.
The first mention of the whiskey sour was in 1862 from "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas, according to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery.
However, people may have been drinking whiskey sours long before this.
Here are three whiskey sour recipes to commemorate National Whiskey Sour Day 2022.
Jameson Orange - Sour Creamsicle
Ingredients:
2 parts Jameson Orange
1 Part tangerine juice
.5 Parts lime juice
.75 Licor 43
Directions:
Shake ingredients, service in a cocktail glass with ice and garnish with an orange half moon.
Out the Ashes
Ingredients:
2 Parts Hudson Back Room Deal
1 Egg white
3/4 Part fresh lemon juice
Split 3/4 Part honey and ginger syrup
Directions:
Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel.
Mulligan Sour
Ingredients:
2 oz. Hercules Mulligan
.75 oz. Lemon juice
.5 oz. Honey Syrup (1 part honey: 1 part water)
1 Egg white
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake without ice. Then, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with aromatic bitters.
