National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a 'twist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you're looking for a twist on the classic recipe - whiskey, lemon juice and sugar - consider trying one of these three recipes.

The first mention of the whiskey sour was in 1862 from "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas, according to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery.

However, people may have been drinking whiskey sours long before this.

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY: HERE'S A CRASH COURSE ON DISTILLED LIQUOR

Here are three whiskey sour recipes to commemorate National Whiskey Sour Day 2022.

Jameson Orange - Sour Creamsicle

Ingredients:

2 parts Jameson Orange

1 Part tangerine juice

.5 Parts lime juice

.75 Licor 43

Directions:

Shake ingredients, service in a cocktail glass with ice and garnish with an orange half moon.

KENTUCKY TOWN PLANS NEW $23 MILLION DISTILLERY

Out the Ashes

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hudson Back Room Deal

1 Egg white

3/4 Part fresh lemon juice

Split 3/4 Part honey and ginger syrup

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel.

6 BREWERIES ACROSS AMERICA THAT OFFER GREAT BREWS AND STUNNING VIEWS, TOO

Mulligan Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hercules Mulligan

.75 oz. Lemon juice

.5 oz. Honey Syrup (1 part honey: 1 part water)

1 Egg white

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake without ice. Then, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with aromatic bitters.