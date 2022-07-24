Expand / Collapse search
National Tequila Day: Here's a crash course on the distilled liquor

Hiatus Tequila founder Kristopher DeSoto reveals fun facts about tequila

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Tequila expert shares the secret to a simple, delicious cocktail Video

Tequila expert shares the secret to a simple, delicious cocktail

Kristopher DeSoto, founder of Hiatus Tequila, breaks down the secrets of great tequila, including how the popular spirit is sweetened and aged.

July 24 is National Tequila Day.

Kristopher DeSoto, the founder of Hiatus Tequila, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to celebrate the distilled liquor, which is made from fermented agave juice.

What follows are some fun facts about tequila — for this day and every day.

Check out these facts here. 

1. Tequila is native to Mexico and is named after the town of Tequila, which is located in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco.

Kristopher DeSoto joined "Fox and Friends Weekend" on National Tequila Day, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

2. Only five states are authorized to make tequila, according to DeSoto. 

Those states are Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas. 

Jalisco is one of Mexico’s biggest producers, DeSoto said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

3. The raw ingredient that makes tequila is Mexican blue agave, which is a succulent species with fleshy leaves. 

The plant can take up to eight years to mature, according to DeSoto. When the agave finally reaches maturity, it's harvested and cooked to make tequila.

4. Tequila can vary in color — and that color corresponds with how long it’s been aged. 

There are three levels of aged tequila: blanco (left), reposado (middle) and añejo (right). The aging process results in a different color.

Here's a rundown of the variations.

Blanco tequila is clear and is typically aged from zero to five months. 

Reposado tequila is gold-amber and is typically aged for six months.

Añejo tequila is gold-brown and is typically aged for a year.

"Blanco is always the most popular because it’s the one we’re always used to doing shots with and all that," DeSoto said. 

"And there are three expressions."

Kristopher DeSoto makes his Hiatus Highball cocktail with tequila, tonic and lime on "Fox and Friends Weekend."

5. The "cleaner" and "smoother" a tequila is, the less sugar is needed, DeSoto said.

"A margarita in even Mexico is nothing like on this side of the border," he told "Fox & Friends Weekend." 

"A margarita in Mexico is almost soda, lime and tequila. It’s clean, and you don’t feel so bad the next day."

What drink combo does Kristopher DeSoto recommend?

If an easy cocktail is what you need, DeSoto recommends the Hiatus Highball.

It's made with three ingredients: tequila, tonic water and lime juice.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.