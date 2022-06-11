For National Rosé Day, 3 refreshing cocktails to enjoy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday, June 11, is National Rosé Day.

And while you may not need an excuse to "rosé all day" — here's one just the same.

Here are three simple rosé-based cocktails in case you don't want to drink the wine of summer straight-up.

From a morning sip to a recipe perfect for a crowd, everything you need to celebrate National Rosé Day in style is here.

Morning Rose

At Bistronomy by Nico in historic downtown Charleston, South Carolina, the Morning Rose cocktail is among the most popular choice for brunch.

It's a light and aromatic cocktail that uses sparkling rosé to balance the sweetness.

It's the perfect drink to kick off your day.

Ingredients

1 oz vodka

1/2 oz Cocchi Rosa

1/2 oz Lillet Blanc

1/2 Orange Cordial

Splash Rose Water

Sparkling Rosé

Instructions

In a champagne glass, add all ingredients except sparkling rosé.

Gently stir.

Top with sparkling rose to the top of the glass and serve.

Rosé All Day

Plenty of rose and a little bit of vodka make up this Rosé All Day cocktail.

It's served at ATRIO, which is located inside the Conrad New York Downtown.

Ingredients

6 oz Rosé Wine

1 oz Absolut Fuji

1/4 oz lemon

1/8 oz simple syrup

1/4 oz St-Germain

Club soda

Ice

Instructions

Build in a wine glass with ice.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with fruit (optional).

When Palomas Cry

Perfect for a tequila lover, this recipe is meant for a crowd.

It comes from Vivino, the world’s largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app.

"Rosé from Provence is as adult as rosé gets," Joel Caruso, Vivino’s U.S. brand ambassador, told Fox News Digital.

"It has an earthiness that will remind you of crushed rocks — and this minerality will enhance the earthiness of the agave."

Ingredients

2 bottles Provence rosé

1 bottle blanco tequila

½ bottle mezcal

18 oz lime juice

3/4 bottle grapefruit liqueur (liter-size bottle)

24 oz grapefruit soda or lemon-lime soda

(The traditional drink is made with grapefruit, but if you can’t find that, any lemon-lime soda will work!)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice and stir well.

Garnish with grapefruit peel.

Wrap paper bags around glassware for extra fun!