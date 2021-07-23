Go beyond the cob: 3 corn dip recipes to try this summer

If you're looking to switch it up from corn on the cob, corn dip is packed with flavor – making it a perfect barbecue side dish.

Corn dip, featuring summer’s favorite farmstand staple front and center, typically includes cheese to give it a richer texture (some versions include sour cream, too), but you can also make it with herbs and citrus juice to boost the flavor sans dairy.

Read on for three tasty corn dip recipes.

Savory Experiments’ Mexican Street Corn Dip

"There is nothing more satisfying than fresh summer corn. For this recipe, feel free to use leftover corn on the cob or cook some up specifically for the occasion," says Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments. "It takes all the delicious flavors of Mexican Street corn and combines them in a dip perfect for parties and potlucks."

Pro-tip: This dish can be made up to eight hours in advance and stored in the fridge before serving.

Serves 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

(Cook time will vary depending on how you prepare your corn)

Ingredients:

6 ears corn, grilled or boiled

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 avocado, cubed

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1 cup queso Cotija or queso fresco, crumbled

1/3 cup crema Mexicana

1/3 cup cilantro coarsely chopped, plus more for garnishing

1 teaspoon Maldon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

Hot sauce, optional

Instructions:

1. Cut corn off the cob and place in a large mixing bowl.

2. Add the lime juice, avocado, red onion, cheese, crema Mexicana, cilantro, salt and chile powder. Toss well, but do not over mix.

3. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with additional cilantro and hot sauce of choice.

505 Southwestern’s Mexican Street Corn Dip

If you like heat, you can’t go wrong with this chile-andsalsa-spiked delight from the salsa and sauces brand 505 Southwestern. Instead of tortilla chips, this dip also makes a stellar vessel for carrot or jicama sticks.

Serves 8

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup white onions, diced small

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

4 cups frozen corn

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

½ cup 505 Southwestern®️ Flame Roasted Green Chile

juice and zest of 1 lime

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup fresh picked cilantro

½ cup Cotija cheese

¼ cup 505 Southwestern®️ Restaurant Style Salsa (or 505SW™️ Salsa of your choice)

Instructions:

1. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic powder and smoked paprika and sweet onions until translucent. Add corn, stir and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

2. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, 505SW Flame Roasted Green Chile, lime juice and zest, and Monterey Jack cheese and stir over low heat until melted.

3. Add mixture to serving bowl. Top with the Cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve with 505SW Restaurant Style Salsa or salsa of choice and tortilla chips.

Planted in the Kitchen’s Summer Corn Salsa

This plant-based and gluten-free dish comes from Kelsey Riley, registered nurse and food blogger at Planted in the Kitchen, and is just begging for an impromptu happy hour with light bites on the patio or at your local park.

"This recipe for Summer Corn Salsa is great for summer because it uses seasonal ingredients and flavors to make a dip that everyone will love," says Riley.

"If you don't want your recipe to be spicy, you can omit the jalapeño. If you prefer more spice, do not remove the jalapeño seeds when prepping," adds Riley.

Serves 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: N/A

Ingredients:

2 cups of fresh corn

1 bell pepper (diced)

1/2 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 cup cilantro (chopped)

1 jalapeño pepper (seeded and diced)

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Wash and prep all vegetables according to ingredient list, and add to a large bowl.

2. Season with lime juice and salt, mix together, and enjoy. Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.