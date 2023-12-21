Mom's video of her husband in a tutu at daughter's dance recital hits all the right notes

When it was "strongly suggested" to Tony Paopao that he wear a tutu to accompany his three-year-old daughter in her very first dance recital, he was hesitant.

"At first I didn't want to, I'm already a big guy and didn't want to bring more attention to myself," Tony Paopao of Glenwood, Illinois, told Fox News Digital.

"I also didn't want my daughter to be confused as to why I was wearing one."

But at the encouragement of his wife, his daughter's dance instructor and ultimately his daughter, Willow, Tony Paopao went along with the plan.

After all, it had been Tony Paopao who had been accompanying Willow to her dance lessons every Saturday, his wife Tiana said.

"They go to her ballet class, then [the] gym and then out for ice cream," Tiana Paopao told Fox News Digital.

"It's their thing. He's always very hands-on," she added.

It's a requirement for a parent to accompany their child in the recital for Willow's age group.

Because it was Tony Paopao taking the couple's daughter to dance each week, it was he who learned the routine and ultimately performed with Willow in the show.

He didn't put the tutu on right away though, noted Tiana Paopao.

"He's huge – 6'5" and 385 pounds," she said.

But when it came time to dress and take the stage, Tony Paopao and Willow were getting high-fives and praise.

"He even led the parade after the curtain call," Tiana Paopao said.

Tony Paopao said the most memorable on-stage moment was, "every time I picked her [Willow] up I heard her giggling, and [saw her] smiling. She's so much fun."

Tiana Paopao posted a video of the recital routine on Dec. 17 to Instagram where it's been viewed 102,000 times and "liked" over 6,000 times.

"You’re a 6’5 350 lb samoan… but you’re also a girl dad lol," the mom of two captioned the Reel.

Most of the feedback, she said, has been positive.

"Some people have been comparing him to The Rock," she said. "He loves it."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, like Tony Paopao, is Samoan.

"All Samoans love The Rock," Tiana Paopao said.

Tony Paopao said he hopes people watch the video and "find a sense of joy."

Tiana Paopao said she feels that when Willow gets older and watches the video of her very first dance recital she'll feel like "the luckiest kid in the world."