LIFESTYLE
Published

Florida grandpa and granddaughter go viral on TikTok for their joy over pre-school pickup

Skip Poppell, or as his granddaughter calls him, "Ippy," even wore a tuxedo to escort her to school

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Skip Poppell takes his two-year-old granddaughter, Palmer, to school twice a week. Young Palmer looks forward to seeing her "Ippy" in the mornings — and he sometimes even dresses up for the occasion.

Families know that a bond between a mother and her son, a father and his daughter or grandparents with their grandchildren is very special. 

For one Florida grandfather, this is definitely the case. 

Skip Poppell, a 62-year-old grandfather from Tallahassee, Florida, shares a very strong and unique bond with his young granddaughter, Palmer.

Poppell takes the two-year-old to school twice a week.

And from the video that Poppell's daughter Hannah Smith posted on TikTok, it’s safe to say that this is young Palmer’s favorite part of the day.

Skip Poppell takes his two-year-old granddaughter, Palmer, to pre-school every Tuesday and Thursday morning. 

Skip Poppell takes his two-year-old granddaughter, Palmer, to pre-school every Tuesday and Thursday morning.  (Hannah Smith)

Smith told Fox News Digital that little Palmer loves her grandfather, whom she calls "Ippy."

"Growing up, [my] friends would call my dad Skippy, so I thought it would be a cute name for my kids to carry on," she said. 

"As most children do, though, she came up with her own name for him: Ippy."

Palmer is the first grandchild for Hannah Smith's parents — "Ippy" is married to his wife, Beth —and for her husband Jordan's parents as well, said Smith.

Little Palmer is the first grandchild for both sides of the family. Her mom said she is "very loved." 

Little Palmer is the first grandchild for both sides of the family. Her mom said she is "very loved."  (Woodland Fields Photography)

"Needless to say, she is very loved!" she said.

When Smith gave birth to her second child in December, a baby boy named Crew, Poppell started taking Palmer to school — a routine that has become very special for all of them.

"It makes my love for my dad grow even stronger every time I see him with her."

On school mornings, Palmer wakes up and picks out her outfit — she normally "goes for something pink, like a dress," said Smith.

Palmer then goes to her playroom window as she waits for "Ippy" to pull into the driveway. 

Palmer loves "Ippy" so much that the family jokes that everyone in the room is invisible to her but him, said mom Hannah Smith.

Palmer loves "Ippy" so much that the family jokes that everyone in the room is invisible to her but him, said mom Hannah Smith. (Hannah Smith)

Poppell loves the routine as well, said Smith — even dressing up to take her to school on Valentine’s Day. 

"Ippy also dresses for the occasion … He even wore a tuxedo to pick her up on Valentine’s Day," said the mom of two. 

Smith's father owns his own real estate appraisal firm and works full-time — all while making sure every Tuesday and Thursday morning is blocked off to take his grandchild to school, she said.

Seeing the bond between her father and her daughter is special, Smith also said.

The Smiths live in Tallahassee, Florida. They welcomed a second baby, a son, last December. 

The Smiths live in Tallahassee, Florida. They welcomed a second baby, a son, last December.  (Woodland Fields Photography)

"My dad and I have always been very close, so it comes as no surprise to me that he’s taken such an interest in becoming my daughter’s best friend, too," she said. 

Smith said the family jokes that when Poppell is around, everyone in the room is practically invisible to Palmer. 

Palmer Smith and her grandfather Skip Poppell of Florida have a special bond — all connected to a trip to pre-school. 

Palmer Smith and her grandfather Skip Poppell of Florida have a special bond — all connected to a trip to pre-school.  (Hannah Smith/Woodland Fields Photography)

"It makes my love for my dad grow even stronger every time I see him with her."

The TikTok video of Palmer Smith and "Ippy" has garnered over 1.5 million views and some 220,000 likes on the platform as of publication time.

"This is so special — I wish I had this," wrote one commenter. 

"Know how lucky you are."

