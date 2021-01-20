Former first lady Michelle Obama's outfit earns praise on Twitter as 'best look of the inauguration'

Michelle Obama's fans are united on her Inauguration Day look.

The former first lady wore a purple, almost burgundy overcoat by Black American designer Sergio Hudson for Wednesday's event, completed with a matching belt cinched at her waist with a gold circle buckle.

Fans praised the "Becoming" author’s look as "stunning" on social media during the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama styled the monochromatic look with a turtleneck, wide-leg trousers and black leather gloves.

"THIS is how you step to an Inauguration!" one admirer praised on Twitter.

"My Gawd, I just feel like Michelle Obama's look gotta be sworn in for... something. Just...I've seen enough, I'm calling this the best look of the inauguration. Projected Winner 99.9% reporting," another user tweeted.

Others applauded Obama’s statement-making style choice by choosing to leave the cashmere coat open.

"Michelle left that coat open, like, You *will* see this belt. You will appreciate it," another fan praised.

The coat's designer, Sergio Hudson, appears to be a favorite of Obama's. The South Carolina native, who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, has previously clothed Obama for events on her "Becoming" book tour as well as the Essense Festival in 2019.

KAMALA HARRIS, HILARY CLINTON, MICHELLE OBAMA WEAR PURPLE AT BIDEN INAUGURATION

The women of the White House had some social media users speculating whether they planned their monochromatic style choices, each making striking fashion statements in bold colors. Vice President Kamala Harris donned purple, the color of the suffragette National Women’s Party, in a design by Black American designer Christopher John Rogers. First lady Jill Biden wore a sky blue wool coat and matching silk face mask by American designer Alexandra O’Neill.