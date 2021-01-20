LIVE UPDATES: Lady Gaga, ahead of Biden inauguration performance, hopes for 'day of peace for all Americans'

Lady Gaga, who is scheduled to sing the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony Wednesday, said she hopes it will be a "day of peace for all Americans."

"A day for love, not hatred," she wrote on her Twitter account. "A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls."

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have deployed to Washington, D.C., to secure the inauguration nearly two weeks after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results and potential threats of violence leading up to the transfer of power.

Other celebrities expected to participate in the inauguration include Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez.

