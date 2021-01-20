Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama wear purple at Biden inauguration

Purple never looked so patriotic.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama all stepped out in purple for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. — and the significance of the shade wasn't lost on viewers.

Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of violet, perhaps a nod to bipartisanship and unity. The color is created by mixing blue and red – the hues of the Democratic and Republican parties. Purple has also been one of the official colors of the suffragette National Women’s Party since 1913, per the organization.

According to Cosmopolitan, Harris may be paying tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to elected to Congress in 1968 and run for president in 1972 on the Democratic ticket. Chisholm used the color purple in her campaign materials.

Harris and first lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore looks designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

Dr. Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, The Independent reports.

The new first lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington. Del., and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.

Fashion critics may also remember that Clinton wore a dark gray suit with purple lapels for her concession speech in 2016.