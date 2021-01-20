Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Inauguration
Published

Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama wear purple at Biden inauguration

The shade likely symbolizes bipartisanship and unity

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Purple never looked so patriotic.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama all stepped out in purple for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. — and the significance of the shade wasn't lost on viewers.

Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here prior to her swearing in on Jan. 20, 2021, wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic inauguration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here prior to her swearing in on Jan. 20, 2021, wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic inauguration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of violet, perhaps a nod to bipartisanship and unity. The color is created by mixing blue and red – the hues of the Democratic and Republican parties. Purple has also been one of the official colors of the suffragette National Women’s Party since 1913, per the organization.

According to Cosmopolitan, Harris may be paying tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to elected to Congress in 1968 and run for president in 1972 on the Democratic ticket. Chisholm used the color purple in her campaign materials.

BIDEN TO SIGN 17 EXECUTIVE ACTIONS, ORDERS TO REVERSE TRUMP POLICIES, RESTORE OBAMA-ERA PROGRAMS ON FIRST DAY

Harris and first lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore looks designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

Dr. Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, The Independent reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, seen here with Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and first lady Jill Biden, wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, seen here with Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and first lady Jill Biden, wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The new first lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington. Del., and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

President-elect Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden attends an event at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden attends an event at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fashion critics may also remember that Clinton wore a dark gray suit with purple lapels for her concession speech in 2016.

Hillary Clinton speaks during a press conference at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel the day after the election on Wednesday November 9, 2016 in New York City, NY. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton speaks during a press conference at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel the day after the election on Wednesday November 9, 2016 in New York City, NY. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.