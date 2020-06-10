Florida's Weeki Wachee, known for its mermaids, dissolved 54 years after its creation

This city is fin-ally done.

The kitschy Florida mermaid city of Weeki Wachee is no more, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday effectively dissolving the tiny town more than 50 years after its creation.

Weeki Wachee was founded in 1966 to promote its mermaid attraction, which had been around since 1947. Boasting an incredibly small population size of just 13, the city was put on the map for its 12,000-acre Weeki Wachee State Park, where women in fishtails performed underwater shows at the spring for tourists.

However, with barely more than a dozen residents, the city was insolvent and offered no visible services to a small business community paying its taxes, The Associated Press reported.

The city’s attorney, Joe Mason, had reportedly ran up more than $1 million in legal bills, prompting a request from state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia to have it dissolved. The city’s financial dues will now be taken over by the county, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The Weeki Wachee State Park will continue to be run by the state parks department.

Weeki Wachee will be absorbed into Hernando County, as per the legislation.