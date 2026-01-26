Melania Trump hosts star-studded White House screening ahead of her film's release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of the "MELANIA" film’s global launch, first lady Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House for guests on Saturday.

The first lady shared a photo on X of the screening in the East Room, writing that she was "deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night."

She continued, "Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another.

TRUMPS TO CELEBRATE 21ST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY AS PRESIDENT RETURNS FROM DAVOS

The 104-minute film shares the first lady's life leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president — from her home in Trump Tower in New York City, to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, and behind-the-scenes access at the White House.

Photos from the event show custom white popcorn boxes labeled "MELANIA," along with branded cookies. Guests were also gifted copies of her memoir.

President Trump, along with the couple's son Barron, sat with guests, including Jeff Bezos, Erika Kirk, Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Tony Robbins and many other big names, according to reports.

Among the guests was conservative influencer Link Lauren. Lauren told Fox News Digital that the film was "incredible."

"It’s not a documentary; it’s a film that takes you on a cinematic journey. I’ve heard from many women saying they have no date for the ‘MELANIA’ film," Lauren posted on X.

"It’s a celebration of our country and an American story," he added. "Due to media bias, so many lies have been told about our first lady. She’s the most talked about woman on Earth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He went on, "But there’s nothing more powerful than speaking your own truth. Go see the film, regardless of your politics or preconceived notions of who first lady Melania Trump is. You will not regret it."

"MELANIA" is set to premiere on Friday.

President Trump promoted the film in a post on X, writing: "'MELANIA, the Movie,' is a MUST-WATCH. Get your tickets today — selling out, FAST!"

The first lady previously told Fox News, "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America," said Mrs. Trump.

She said the story "has never been told, and because the subject matter is historically consequential, it was imperative for me to produce a film of the highest cinematic standard, suitable exclusively in theaters worldwide."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The 20 days of my life, preceding the U.S. presidential inauguration, constitute a rare and defining moment — one that warrants meticulous care, integrity and uncompromising craftsmanship," she said.

"I am proud to share this very specific moment of my life — 20 days of intense transition and planning — with moviegoers and fans across the globe."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of the First Lady and the White House for additional comment.