Meghan Markle’s J.Crew coat sells out

The Markle effect strikes again, as Prince Harry’s bride-to-be sparked a $300 two-tone navy and white wrap coat from J.Crew to sell out instantly.

On March 8, otherwise known as International Women’s Day, Meghan Markle and her fiance stepped out in Birmingham, England to visit a STEM organization for young girls and a sports mentorship group.

Layering her cozy wrap coat over a white All Saints turtleneck and black cigarette Alexander Wang pants, paired with simple Manolo Blahnik pumps and a saddle bag by Altuzarra, Popsugar notes, the future royal nicely blended a mix of British and American labels for the outing.

During the appearance, Markle made waves for hugging a 10-year-old schoolgirl who told the former “Suits” star she dreams of being an actress.

This isn’t the first time that Markle-approved outerwear has flown off the shelves. After the Californian beauty and the British royal announced their engagement on Nov. 27, demand for Markle’s Line the Label white wrap coat was so high it caused the brand's website to crash.

Though Markle’s ladylike midnight blue ensemble is sold out for the time being, fans can copy the look at home by opting for similarly tailored, richly toned, knee-length outwear.

The Birmingham appearance capped off a busy week for the future princess. She was baptized in the Church of England earlier this week, ahead of her May 19, 2018 wedding to the fifth-in-line to the British throne.

