Reese Witherspoon debuts plus-size fashion collection

Movie star and Southern belle Reese Witherspoon knows a thing or two about on-trend women’s wear, so it’s only natural the “Wrinkle in Time” actress has teamed up with a plus-size retailer for a spring fashion collection for her Draper James lifestyle brand.

Confirming the news to Women’s Wear Daily, Witherspoon said the exciting collaboration with Eloquii has been a long time coming.

“At Draper James, we care deeply about our customers’ feedback and they’ve consistently asked for expanded sizing. We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to Eloquii,” said the Oscar winner, who serves as creative director of Draper James.

“We love the fashion and fit,” she added.

Beloved for its ladylike silhouettes and colorful prints, People reports that the limited edition collection features 30 items in sizes 12 to 28, expanding Draper James’ typical 0 to 14 size offerings.

“We have been fans of Draper James from afar, but we didn’t know them when they reached out to us,” Mariah Chase, chief executive officer of Eloquii, told WWD. “They had consistent callouts from customers who wanted larger sizing. They looked at a few potential partners, but we had instant chemistry.”

From gingham print wrap tops to flirty floral jumpsuits, flouncy lace dresses and Southern slogan stamped tees, looks from the Draper James for Eloquii collection retails between $55 and $225, WWD reports. Items are available for purchase online at Eloquii.com and DraperJames.com as well as the three Eloquii stores and four Draper James locations via trunk shows.

With a summer collection already in the works for an April release, Chase confirmed that extending the Draper James for Eloquii partnership for future seasons is a possibility, depending on the performance of the initial run.

For her part, Witherspoon says that she launched Draper James three years ago to honor her Southern heritage and her grandparents, who are “the greatest influences in my life.”

“From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit,” the mother of three writes on her Draper James website of her style and homeware line.