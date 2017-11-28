The coat Meghan Markle wore in her engagement photos has already sold out

Well, that was quick.

Like Kate Middleton before her, soon-to-be duchess Meghan Markle is already setting off fashion frenzies with her wardrobe choices.

After Markle appeared alongside fiancé Prince Harry on Nov. 27 at Kensington Palace to announce their plans to marry, Markle’s Line the Label coat has already sold out, Entertainment Tonight reports. In fact, demand for the coat was so high, the brand’s website actually crashed on Monday night.

The co-founder and president of Line the Label, a Canadian fashion house, has since released a statement in response to Markle’s engagement, wishing her well and even honoring her with an exclusive distinction.

“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a LINE coat to mark this very special occasion," John Muscat in a statement obtained by ET.

"Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry."

Muscat also confirmed to WWD that re-cuts of the coat are already being rushed to production to meet consumer demand. “We’re not a huge company and it’s the end of the season, so we don’t stock a lot of these coats," he told the site.

Furthermore, Muscat says Line the Label actually gifted Markle with the coat earlier this season, and he had no idea she was going to choose the piece for Monday’s announcement. The designer claims she already owns four other “Meghan” coats — which retail for around $750 — in four different colors.

So honoured to see Meghan Markle wearing our coat for her official engagement to Prince Harry. A post shared by LINE (@linethelabel) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

In addition to her outerwear, Markle also wore a green dress from P.A.R.O.S.H., and a pair of nude suede pumps from Aquazzura — the latter of which is already sold out at Neiman Marcus’ online site.