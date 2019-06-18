Meghan Markle opens up about being a 'proud rescue dog owner' for charity

Though she’s busy on maternity leave, the Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about a cause close to her heart — with a “surprise” essay in support of her animal welfare patronage.

Last week, London animal welfare charity Mayhew released their annual report, which opened with a foreword from the 37-year-old royal herself, Vanity Fair reported of the “surprise” article.

“As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring,” Duchess Meghan began. “The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled.”

“What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventative care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place,” she continued.

“The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on investment. It will undoubtedly change your life,” she went on.

Duchess Meghan has proudly owned two rescue dogs – Bogart, who was given to friends in when she moved away from Toronto, and Guy, who relocated to the U.K. with her. She and her husband, Prince Harry, are also rumored to own another pup, though much remains unknown about the pet.

In her essay for Mayhew, the new mom encouraged readers to get involved with animal rescue and welfare “in whatever way you can," be it “pet adoption, volunteering, donation or spreading the word.”

“We are all interconnected and through these animals we find an even greater link to community, and the part we can play,” she concluded.

The royal visited the animal rescue – one of her four official patronages – in January, and was evidently wowed by the work she saw.

During her tour, the duchess was said to have been particularly taken with a Jack Russell Terrier named Minnie — and lamented that she couldn’t take the pup home, People reports

“We can’t take another dog before the baby as our hands are too full!” she allegedly said.

