Pregnant Meghan Markle royally responds to woman who called her ‘a fat lady’

If there’s one thing Meghan Markle didn't give up on when she became Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, it’s her sense of humor.

ETOnline reported Wednesday the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is six months pregnant with her first child, visited the animal charity Mayhew in North London for her first public visit to her new patronage.

Last week, Kensington Palace named Mayhew as one of Markle’s official patronages, noting her passion for animal welfare as the reason behind her focus on the charity. Markle has been privately meeting with volunteers for the organization for the past year.

Markle shared laughs and stories with several ladies at the charity, who discussed the importance of therapy animals. However, one woman made a bold comment to the royal.

“Lovely lady, you are!” she remarked. “May the good Lord always bless you. And you’re a fat lady!”

In response, Markle let out a hearty laugh and declared, “I’ll take it!”

Hannah Furness, a royal correspondent for UK’s Daily Telegraph, captured the shocking moment on Twitter.

People Magazine reported Markle, a longtime animal lover, observed a number of projects run by the charity, which is designed to improve the lives and animals, as well as people living in London. Some of the projects include animal therapy visits, working with homeless people and their pets, as well as international initiatives, such as dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

Markle flaunted her growing baby bump in head-to-toe beige. She wore an H&M knit dress that retails for $34.99, as well as an Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat. The publication added she carried a Falabella tote by Stella McCartney, the designer behind her evening reception wedding gown, as well as matching heels.

People Magazine added that before Markle moved to London, she had two rescue pups in her Toronto home while she filmed “Suits.” While Guy relocated with her across the pond, Bogart was gifted to friends.

Markle and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, have also gotten their own dog together. And while they’re keeping the pooch’s name a secret, Markle previously hinted their new dog is a “she.”

HELLO! Magazine recently reported that during a walkabout in the town of Birkenhead, Markle told a woman she was due in late April. The former American actress also claimed she didn’t know whether she was having a boy or girl.

Kensington Palace announced in October the couple was expecting their first child, five months after they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The initial statement said Markle was due in spring 2019.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.