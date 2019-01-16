Meghan Markle sports $35 H&M dress for royal visit

Meghan Markle gave fans more insight about her pregnancy during her first joint engagement of the year with Prince Harry telling some her due date is in late April or early May.
Leave it to Meghan Markle to make a budget buy look like a million bucks.
Meghan The Duchess of Sussex arrives at the Mayhew animal welfare charity on Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019, to meet with volunteers to hear about welfare initiatives, community engagement and international projects carried out by the charity. This is Her Royal Highness's first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron of the charity. (Eddie Mulholland/pool via AP)
For a solo visit to London’s Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, teamed a cream-colored Armani coat and Stella McCartney Mini Reversible Tote ($1,145) with a surprisingly affordable dress from H&M.
Her fine-knit dress from the fast fashion brand’s Mama maternity range is priced at $34.99 and still available in a full size run, from XS through XL — though likely not for long.
Markle famously spends more on her wardrobe than most royals, and even allegedly threw a “Sayonara Zara” party when she first became famous, but it seems like even duchesses can’t resist the siren call of H&M every now and then.
