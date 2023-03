March Madness quiz! Try your skills at this lifestyle quiz about men’s college basketball How much do you know about the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament? Give this quiz a try!



What is the longest streak of correct picks in March Madness, as achieved in 2019?

To date, which team was the lowest seed ever to win the tournament?

In what year was the term "March Madness" coined in connection with the NCAA?

What year did the NCAA host the first-ever tournament?

Which college won the inaugural NCAA tournament?

Which college holds the record for the worst loss in March Madness history (it lost a game by 20 points)?

The youngest head coach ever to win a NCAA tournament — Emmett McCracken — coached at which of these schools?

Larry Brown is the only coach ever to win both the NCAA and the NBA championship — true or false?

Which of these universities has the most NCAA tournament titles?

How many times has the University of Kentucky won a NCAA tournament title?

Those who fill out brackets to predict the NCAA tournament winner have good odds of guessing correctly — true or false?

In 1989, how many record-breaking points did University of Michigan player Glen Rice score in the NCAA tournament?

March Madness game locations stay the same each year and are based on competing schools’ proximity — true or false?

Which team won March Madness in 2022?

The oldest coach to win the NCAA tournament was University of Connecticut’s Jim Calhoun at the age of 68 — true or false?

