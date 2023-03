Oscars quiz! How well do you know the facts about the Academy Awards? Test yourself! Try your hand at these fun quiz questions focused on the Oscars — see how well you do!



In which of these years did the first Academy Awards ceremony occur?

Which two actresses tied for Best Lead Actress in 1969 with 3,030 votes each from the Academy?

Katharine Hepburn has the most Academy Award wins of any actor or actress, with 4 Best Actress Oscars — true or false?

Actor Peter O’Toole was nominated for 8 Academy Awards yet never won a competitive Oscar — true or false?

Legendary comedian and actor Bob Hope hosted how many Oscar ceremonies in all?

Which of these films did NOT win all five of the major Oscar awards — Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay?

James Cameron’s "Titanic" (1997) was nominated for 14 Oscars and was undefeated at the 1997 Academy Awards — true or false?

Which of these actresses did NOT win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in her film debut?

Who is the only actor to win two consecutive awards for Best Supporting Actor?

James Dean was nominated for two posthumous Academy Awards for "East of Eden" and "Giant" — true or false?

How much does the Oscar statuette, officially named an "Academy Award of Merit," weigh?

Academy Award winners may not sell or dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor permit it to be sold or disposed of, without first offering to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1 — true or false?

In which year was the Academy Awards first televised?

The only two sequels to have won an Oscar for Best Picture are "The Godfather: Part II" (1974) and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003) — true or false?

Of these four actresses, which is the only Oscar winner to come from Academy Award-winning parents?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!