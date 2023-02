Super Bowl quiz! How well do you know this American tradition? Test your knowledge of the most popular football game in America!

Which of these NFL team pairs are tied for the most Super Bowl wins?

Which of these NFL players has won the most Super Bowl rings?

Which U.S. city has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times — making it the most visited Super Bowl location?

The first Super Bowl took place in which year?

Which teams played in the very first Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?

How much does the Vince Lombardi trophy weigh?

The biggest Super Bowl crowd gathered in 1980 at the Rose Bowl between the L.A. Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers with how many in attendance, according to Guinness World Records?

Super Bowl Sunday is thought to be the second-biggest eating day in America, following Thanksgiving — true or false?

The over/under for consumed chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday 2023 is 1.45 billion chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Council — true or false?

How many NFL teams have never made it to the Super Bowl?

Which Super Bowl halftime act to date had the most live viewers?

Super Bowl ads were once free — true or false?

The NFL uses Roman numerals instead of years to name the Super Bowl in an effort to avoid confusion — true or false?

Donna Kelce is the first mom to have two sons playing in the same Super Bowl on opposing teams — true or false?

Roughly how many years in advance are Super Bowl locations determined?

