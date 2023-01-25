Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes
Published

Car quiz! Do you know the state where your vehicle was built?

How much do you know about the vehicles built in the US?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

Detroit is still the capital of the American auto industry, but cars and trucks have always been built across the nation, even by foreign brands. 

Do you know where these models are from? 

Test yourself in this fun and intriguing quiz!

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz.

Have you taken our winter quiz yet? Try It here! 

What about our tailgating quiz? Check it out!

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.