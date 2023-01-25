Car quiz! Do you know the state where your vehicle was built?

Detroit is still the capital of the American auto industry, but cars and trucks have always been built across the nation, even by foreign brands.

Do you know where these models are from?

Test yourself in this fun and intriguing quiz!

<section><h2>Car quiz: Can you guess what state these vehicles were built in?</h2> <p></p> <h4></h4> <h3>Cars and trucks are built across the country, but where is yours from? Test your knowledge in this fun quiz about automobile origins.<strong></strong> </h3></section><section><h2><h1 dir="ltr">Tesla has factories in the U.S., China and Germany — but the Model S is built in which of these states?</h1></h2></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr">The Honda Pilot flies out of a factory in which of these southern states?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">The Chevrolet Corvette has a factory all to itself — and a museum dedicated to it across the road — in which state?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">While the Kia Telluride borrows its name from a Colorado town, it is actually made in which state?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1></h1> <h1 dir="ltr">The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is one of the world’s most glamorous SUVs, but it’s not from Germany — where is it built?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">Ford Mustangs have been built in several states and countries over time, including in Venezuela and The Netherlands, but now the car is produced in a single factory in which state?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">The Subaru Outback is built in which heartland state?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1 dir="ltr">BMW’s Munich headquarters is in southern Germany, but X marks the spot for the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 SUVs that are built in which southern state?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">The Ram 1500 pickup is built in two factories in which of these states?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>The Ford Explorer is built in a factory located in the largest city in which state?</h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr">The Toyota Tundra is built far from the Arctic, in which southwest state where the company’s HQ is also located?<br> </h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr">The Jeep Wrangler is built in the brand’s spiritual home in which state?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr">The Chevrolet Express van is the oldest vehicle still in production and built in which state?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr">American electric car startup Lucid is the only passenger car manufacturer in which of these states?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr">The Ford Super Duty pickup is built near a famous horse-racing track in which state?</h1></h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

