Man buys abandoned bank, turns it into a brand new home: ‘Go for it!’

A couple finished renovating an old bank and turning it into a functioning storefront and home.

Ryan Green and his longtime girlfriend purchased an old, abandoned bank in the neighborhood where Green grew up — with the idea to make it into something special.

The 28-year-old property developer said that he and his girlfriend saw the North Wales bank and knew they wanted to purchase the "empty shell."

"I grew up in the village it’s in, and for as long as I can remember it’s always been empty," he noted in a TikTok video detailing the process.

He said in another TikTok video, "When we saw it come up for auction, yet again, we just had to go for it!"

Green said he submitted his roughly $34,000 bid on the property at auction — and then his computer died.

"My laptop died after putting the final bid in," he said on TikTok.

He said that when he turned his computer back on, he realized he’d won the auction.

Thirty days after being the highest bidder, Green got the keys to his new bank in the hopes of making it a home for himself and his girlfriend.

After 12 years of the building sitting empty, Green detailed the process on social media by saying the space needed some serious work.

The space had a new bathroom and kitchen installed, eight new double-glazed windows and a new roof, as SWNS reported.

Seventy-five percent of the walls in the space were removed during the renovation process.

"We needed a new ceiling, new heating, new rewiring, a fire alarm — it was just an empty shell," Green said, according to SWNS.

The homeowner noted on TikTok that the space had "so many issues" — and that there was a learning curve when it came to making the space livable.

After six months and roughly $65,000 later, Green and his girlfriend were able to move into their new two-bedroom apartment while also keeping the original bank safe and doors in their space.

Green told Fox News Digital the property is a home interior store in the front half, as a side business he and his girlfriend started — and the apartment is in the back.

The couple has now moved out of the property and is onto their next project — which is renovating a block of apartments near the coast.

After that, Green said he plans to renovate a 12-acre farm by "bringing the farm back to life and building a glamping resort," which will include animals, barn conversions and more.

He told Fox News Digital, "We have been renovating properties for the last three and a half years, and our long-term goal is to be able to build a dog rescue sanctuary with the money we make from our other ventures."