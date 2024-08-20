Colorado home built into 200 million-year-old red rocks hits market, brings 'the outdoors in'

A unique home in Colorado has hit the real estate market — and it has some intriguing features.

The home at 6619 Apache Place in Larkspur, Colorado, is about an hour south of the Denver capitol.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-family home — roughly 2,500 square feet in all — is currently listed for sale by the Thayer Group at Keller Williams for a whopping $989,900.

Built in 2000, the home stands 45 feet high.

It's nestled into 200-million-year-old red rocks — making the home "one" with nature.

The listing team said in a media statement that this home "truly brings the outdoors into your home" with exposed rock featured throughout the house.

"Coloradans love to embrace the outdoors, and this home brings that to the next level by literally bringing the outdoors into your home."

"This resort-like home seamlessly blends modern mountain living with the organic nature of the stunning red rocks," the team stated.

The current owner of the Douglas County home updated the original house, which now includes a private garden, picnic area, hot tub and "all the peace and serenity you could wish for."

With immaculate views from nearly every window in the home, the Thayer Group noted it’s a great home for a number of reasons.

"Relax in the den, cook a meal on the grill on the back deck or retreat upstairs to the primary suite with an electric fireplace," they said.

Other features in the home include a mud room, a walk-in closet, a two-tiered deck, a wine fridge and an enclosed yoga/fitness green house to "live like a vacation retreat."

For more information on the unique rock home, anyone can visit thethayergroup.com.