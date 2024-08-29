Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Family transforms 100-year-old school into dream home in ‘chaotic’ 3-year renovation

School in Franklin, Indiana, was abandoned after its doors closed in 1934

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A family has been renovating an old school in Indiana to make it their forever home

Stacie Grissom and her husband Sean Wilson moved to Franklin, Indiana, in August 2021 after spending 10 years in New York City. 

Grissom told SWNS the pair were looking for a place near their family where they could raise their two children, Arlo, three, and Margot, two.  

PECULIAR HOME, ONCE AN 1800S TRAIN STATION, RENOVATED AND UP FOR SALE: ‘ENCHANTING’

While looking for unique homes with quirks, Grissom said they came across an old, abandoned school from 1914, according to the family’s social media account @schoolhousehomestead.  

After deciding to purchase the property and renovate it into their dream home, the family got to work. 

Old school

Prior to renovations, the school was abandoned after closing in 1934.  (SWNS)

"Our lives have been very chaotic [as] we have been raising two kids and doing a renovation," she said. 

COLORADO HOME BUILT INTO 200-MILLION-YEAR-OLD RED ROCKS HITS MARKET, BRINGS ‘THE OUTDOORS IN’

The school was in rough shape when the family first purchased it.

Grissom said they had to strip the building down to its original bones. 

Family renovating the home

Stacie Grissom and her husband Sean Wilson with kids Arlo and Margot, pictured here, will move into the home soon.  (SWNS)

"We put a new roof on, strengthened the foundations and placed new windows," she told SWNS. 

The family also installed insulation and interior framing and built a kitchen all by themselves.

SAFETY FIRST: THESE 5 HOME DEVICES REQUIRE REGULAR MAINTENANCE CHECKS, EXPERTS SAY

On top of that, Grissom noted that supplies were slow to arrive due to the pandemic supply backup

"Things took seven times longer than [we] originally thought they would take."

School under renovation

Renovations to the property took three years and included tearing the building down to its bones.  (SWNS)

Over the last three years, the family has turned the school into a 4,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

Although most of the house has been renovated with new materials, Grissom said they did refinish one of the classroom’s pine wood floors and have used second-hand items from old schools to decorate the home.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

In an effort to keep that nod to the original purpose of the building, Grissom purchased dining chairs from an old school in Slovenia. 

Renovated kitchen

The family made the school into a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a kitchen.  (SWNS)

Although the family is nearing move-in day, Grissom said this is "just the beginning."

"We have so many projects we want to do. We also want to add things to the home that celebrate the school [and] we want to put details in that will tell the story."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She added, "I am excited to have Thanksgiving and Christmas here, make big meals and show people the beauty of Indiana."

School renovation and family

A family has spent the last three years renovating an old school into their 4,000-square-foot home.  (SWNS)

The family has shared the renovation process on social media and have garnered over 882,000 Instagram followers on their account @schoolhousehomestead. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to them for further comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 