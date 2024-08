A Victorian-era train station has been transformed into a home and partial hotel — and it’s officially on the real estate market.

Lisa and Steve Rawlings purchased the former Coalport Station in 2002 as a way to get out of the city and into a space that wasn’t in the middle of all the hustle and bustle.

Steve Rawlings told SWNS the property at the time had no trains or track and was overgrown with weeds and shrubs.

"This place was the perfect escape. The property was enchanting from the start, and as time passed, we had a clear vision of what we wanted to do with it," he said.

Today, the property, originally dating back to 1863, includes two railroad carriages that the couple said function like a hotel in Shropshire, England.

Over the years, Steve Rawlings said tourists have taken to the concept. He said one set of guests has even stayed there 15 times.

"We estimate we’ve hosted nearly 2,000 bookings over the years," he said.

He and his wife are selling the property, he added, due to her health struggles.

"We’re only selling because of Lisa’s health, and we need somewhere we can install lifts or perhaps a bungalow," he told SWNS, referencing his wife.

Although sad to leave the unique spot, Rawlings said he and his wife will stay in the area, as the town has an "old-fashioned way of life — something that we cherish."

The historic location is near the Ironbridge Gorge and the Shropshire Hills — both notable tourist attractions in the area.

The main house includes three bedrooms and three reception rooms, according to SWNS, as well as a waiting room that currently functions as an office.

The two Great Western Mark 1 carriages date back to the 1960s and can be accessed via the original train station platforms out in front of the main house.

One carriage has three bedrooms with two bathrooms and a living and kitchen area, while the other offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, also with a fully equipped kitchen, as SWNS reported.

Today, the property is listed by Berriman Eaton for roughly $1.1 million.

