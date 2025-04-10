Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

Man banned for cooking meat in microwave, plus why the Masters looks different this year

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A hand touches a microwave door. Inset, a steak is shown on a white plate.

A Reddit user revealed how he found a co-worker cooking "a whole raw steak directly on the rotating glass plate" in the office microwave. The incident sparked plenty of online debate.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'SIGNATURE DISH'  – A Reddit user who revealed a co-worker's use of the office microwave for cooking meat — which got the colleague banned — was accused of being a snitch. An etiquette expert offered insight.

FORGOTTEN FINDS – The new Uber Lost & Found Index report lists the many items forgotten in the last 12 months by riders, ranging from personal belongings to food like eggs, live lobsters and feta cheese.

MASTERS WEEK – Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, lost hundreds of trees following the destruction from Hurricane Helene last fall, with players commenting on it ahead of the Masters starting this week.

A view of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club

Hurricane destruction has altered Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, with players commenting on the trees that have gone missing. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

WHAT A HAUL – Save on beauty, tech accessories, bags and home goods when you shop through Amazon Haul. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals