Man banned for cooking meat in microwave, plus why the Masters looks different this year

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'SIGNATURE DISH' – A Reddit user who revealed a co-worker's use of the office microwave for cooking meat — which got the colleague banned — was accused of being a snitch. An etiquette expert offered insight.

FORGOTTEN FINDS – The new Uber Lost & Found Index report lists the many items forgotten in the last 12 months by riders, ranging from personal belongings to food like eggs, live lobsters and feta cheese.

MASTERS WEEK – Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, lost hundreds of trees following the destruction from Hurricane Helene last fall, with players commenting on it ahead of the Masters starting this week.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

WHAT A HAUL – Save on beauty, tech accessories, bags and home goods when you shop through Amazon Haul. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION