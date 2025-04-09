Boiled eggs, burgers among odd food items left in cars by Uber riders

A new report from Uber details the items that riders have left behind in vehicles – and some of the food and drink items are very surprising.

The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index details the many items forgotten in the past 12 months, ranging from food to personal belongings of all sorts.

Among the list of unique items left behind by riders: breast milk, boiled eggs and a Viking drinking horn.

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

A mini-refrigerator, Ozempic and 10 live lobsters were also recognized.

Camiel Irving, Uber's vice president and general manager of mobility in the United States, said in a news release that riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items.

"Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings," Irving said.

"The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Among the top 20 food items left behind were a variety of snacks and meals.

Half-eaten sushi, a five-gallon bucket of beans, 108 eggs and garlic cloves were all listed.

Also included were 175 hamburger sliders, 100 wings, a bucket of feta cheese — and five jars of pickles.

Uber noted various trends of forgotten items, with one named "Top Shelf, Bottomed Out."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Some riders were ready to pop bottles, only to leave them behind. High-end liquors like Don Julio 1942, Casa Azul and Grey Goose didn't make it to their final destinations," the report said.

Cases of Truly Hard Seltzer and Corona beers were noted in the top 20 alcohol- and drink-related items left behind.

There was also Crown Royal, a gallon of Grey Goose Vodka, Hennessy XO and boxed wine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ranking 10th on the list of most common items?

Forgotten water bottles.