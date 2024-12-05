15 high-end gifts under $100 to swoon, spoil your loved ones this holiday season

The chicest items aren't always the priciest.

When making your holiday shopping checklist, you might often stumble when it comes to the luxe-loving recipient in your life.

Whether it's due to the prices of fan favorite items or the perplexity of finding a gift that screams spoiled on a budget, finding a gift worth buying can be a challenge.

GIFT GUIDE FOR AT-HOME CHEFS WHO LOVE TO COOK HOMEMADE MEALS

With budgeting in mind, here are 15 gift ideas for your family or friends with expensive tastes.

Nothing says lap of luxury like luxury on your lap.

Give a heavy plush throw blanket from Ugg to your loved one this holiday season.

The recipient of this gift can drape the deep brown throw over the arm or back of a couch as decor while it’s not being used. This is a simple design hack to add dimension to any couch.

Men’s shoes are universally basic and, if they’re not, their price tags will make your eyes pop.

A nice pair of Chelsea boots in pleather or suede will quickly enhance an outfit that either needs styling or needs dressing up, even just a little bit.

Chelsea boots are easy to slip on and provide men’s apparel with a sleek transition from pants to shoes without breaking the bank.

A cheap candle can be picked up from any box store and even some pharmacies, but a long-lasting candle that burns slowly and smells divine is a pricier, upscale gift.

The aromas from the well-recognized Diptyque candles take center stage in even the most dull rooms. Provide a sense of comfort and relaxation with elegant Diptyque luxury fragrances as a gift for family or friends this holiday season.

The cosmetic industry is severely oversaturated and overwhelming to buyers, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

A HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE FITNESS LOVER IN YOUR LIFE, INCLUDING WORKOUT EQUIPMENT, ATHLETIC GEAR

For the leading lady in your life, you can’t go wrong with a retinol serum.

Caudalie retinol serum is a pricey and sought-after product that most don’t want to splurge on for themselves.

Tatcha is a brand of luxury skin care products from Japan and, if the woman in your life loathes a dry t-zone and loves moisturized skin, she’ll surely thank you for this luxe dewy facial cream.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE SHOPAHOLIC IN YOUR LIFE WHO NEEDS EVERYTHING

A little goes a long way with this Tatcha product and should last the recipient at the very least six months.

Vanilla, coconut and lavender are among some of the most produced scents for women’s lotions – but not always the most renowned.

Often, the fragrance is overdone or not as refreshing as the design and marking strategy alludes to.

15 MAGICAL ‘HARRY POTTER’- THEMED CHRISTMAS GIFTS THAT WILL MAKE EVERY MUGGLE FEEL LIKE A WIZARD

The luxurious woman in your life will appreciate the unique and light musk scent from Donna Karan Cashmere body lotion. While there is a scent, it is subtle enough to avoid overpowering her perfume or the senses of anyone in the room.

The smooth texture actually feels like cashmere.

The Calabrian Bergamot scent of Dior Sauvage will send your senses into a trance.

The complex notes of Sauvage, including Indonesian Nutmeg, Sichuan Pepper and Pink Pepper, according to the website, combine for a harmonious fragrance that you will beg the man in your life to spritz daily.

A wine decanter is a practical gift that any host or wine lover will use regularly.

Accompanied by an artisanal bottle of wine, this decanter makes a maximal gift for a new homeowner or a newfound wine enthusiast.

It is a charming and lush addition to any bar cart.

An overly lit space in a home isn’t appealing to the naked eye and definitely doesn’t scream luxury.

Rather than turning on every light in the house when hosting, lamps, sconces and picture frame lights are an optimal way to set the mood and accent a piece worth taking a second look at.

You won’t see picture frame lighting in many homes and the more rare an aesthetic is, the more luxurious it becomes.

Hermes and Tiffany & Co., among other high-end brands, produce China and dinnerware that is overpriced for the everyday American.

While they may not be worth the price tag to many shoppers, posh cookware, serveware, drinkware and more are home items collected by any lover of luxe.

Mackenzie-Childs products are highly sought after and, while price tags aren’t the least inexpensive you’ll find, the well-made ceramic stock is hand decorated and considered a luxe holiday gift.

Crystal accessories are often loud, so selecting a style that doesn’t scream tacky is key when browsing.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE PHOTOGRAPHER IN YOUR LIFE THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK

In order to ensure the elegance of crystal accessories, opt for a design with minimal to no coloring.

While a clutch completely covered in crystals may appear to be too much, it is preferred to the alternative, which is a partially decorated bag.

Sure, the purpose of candles is to create an ambiance and activate an opulent aroma.

However, candles can also act as a centerpiece and never see the light of a match.

This 30-inch doughbowl piece is a neutral table highlight that takes up space but minimally adds dimension.

When shopping for a man, opt into basics but out of the most common items spotted out and about.

A wool blended jacket provides warmth and a unique, timeless style. Step away from the boring, overdone puffer jackets for your man this winter and consider a quality jacket made of wool.

Chanel’s rouge coco lipstick is made with jojoba and mimosa butters, sunflower wax and silicone, according to their website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The ingredients in the makeup product give a creamy satin finish to the lips. Chanel’s color palette includes legende and mademoiselle, and either color is suitable for everyday workwear or a night out on the town.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Comfortable, luxurious sleepwear is underrated.

The effect of silk or satin sleepwear is an enhanced and breathable sleeping experience through gentle-to-touch apparel.

Silkwear is ideal for sleepers with sensitive skin. Gift your loved one an upscale set of sleepwear this holiday season.