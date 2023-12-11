15 magical 'Harry Potter'-themed Christmas gifts that will make every muggle feel like a wizard

The "Harry Potter" franchise has been one loved around the world since the book series was first released. The popular franchise was introduced when the books written by J.K. Rowling hit shelves in 1997 and were later made into blockbuster hits. The franchise as a whole has become a billion-dollar industry.

Fans around the world have often flooded theme parks like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida and London, where the famous studio tour is located.

Below is gift inspiration that will bring the magic of the "Harry Potter" universe home for any fan this Christmas.

Floating candles Interactive wand Hedwig stuffed animal Embroidered journal with writing quill Chocolate frog Classic robe Quidditch jersey Hogwarts Lego set Honeydukes Sweet Shop for a Christmas village Hermione's time turner necklace Themed candle "Harry Potter" book set Cookbook of recipes from the books and movies Chess set Trivia game

1. Floating candles

Floating candles are easy to set up and add calming light to any space. They can easily be hung from the ceiling and are controlled with a remote wand. These candles each hang from a single string, giving the illusion that they are floating in the air.

Candles like these can be found on Amazon and range in price depending on how many pieces are in the pack.

2. Interactive wand

Every wizard needs a wand. so it's a must-have for every "Harry Potter" fan.

There are various wand types available for purchase and the intricacies of what they're capable of depend on how much you're willing to spend. Some are simply for decoration while others include features including lights.

Wands of the "Harry Potter" cast members are also available for purchase. Additionally, buyers can customize wands with names, phrases, dates and more for loved ones.

If your loved one is planning a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios planned, interactive wands are available. Your family member or friend can use the wand to cast spells throughout the park.

3. Hedwig stuffed animal

Hedwig, the owl of Harry Potter himself, is a fan-favorite in the wizarding world. Get the "Harry Potter" fan on your list their own companion to cuddle up with this Christmas.

4. Embroidered journal with writing quill

Journals are a great, subtle way for "Harry Potter" fans to show their love for the franchise. Gift a journal embroidered with the "Harry Potter" house crest your loved one is the biggest fan of.

If you want to take a more general approach, you can purchase a journal embroidered with the Hogwarts crest. Additionally, you can pair the journal with a beautiful writing quill, just like the ones featured in the movies.

5. Chocolate frog

Chocolate frog candy is a "Harry Potter" staple and the perfect stocking stuffer. You can buy chocolate frogs that look just like the ones displayed in the movies and described in the books and fill an entire stocking with the sweets.

6. Classic robe

"Harry Potter" robes are available online and represent each of the houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Beware, however, that the more authentic robes are upward of $100. Additionally, pajamas similar to those worn by the main character himself are available online.

7. Quidditch jersey

Quidditch is a huge part of the "Harry Potter" franchise and fans of the books and films would appreciate the opportunity to sport a quidditch jersey.

Jersey representative of all the Hogwarts houses are available for purchase. Some adorn the last names of characters on the back, where others are more general. Quidditch t-shirts and sweaters are also available online.

8. Hogwarts Lego set

Did you know there is a Lego set that allows builders to recreate the iconic Hogwarts school? Keep in mind that this particular Lego set is recommended for those 18 and older, as it is quite intricate to piece together. Additionally, the building blogs are very small and should be kept away from children.

Lego sets reproduced of Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Dobby the Elf, the Hogwarts Express, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, Dubledore's office and more are available. If you have plenty to spend, a few sets to occupy the biggest Hogwarts fan is an excellent gift.

9. Honeydukes Sweet Shop for a Christmas village

Honeydukes Sweet Shop is a great addition to a classic Christmas village.

If the recipient you are buying for sets up a classic Christmas village every year, Honeydukes or Borgin and Burkes are ideal pieces to buy as they represent "Harry Potter" but also won't appear out of place with the rest of the village.

Pieces like The Three Broomsticks, Gringotts Bank, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, Hogwarts Great Hall & Tower, Hogwarts Astronomy Tower, The Burrow, Hogsmade Station and the Knight Bus are all great for beginners just starting to collect their village.

You can also buy main characters like Harry, Ron, Fred, George, and Hagrid to place around the village. All of these items can be found on the Department 56 website.

10. Hermione's time turner necklace

All true "Harry Potter" fans remember the moment when Heromine uses her time turner necklace, originally gifted to her by Professor McGonagall, to send her and Harry back in time to save Serious Black and Buckbeak.

Many stores carry their own version of this necklace that you can gift to the "Harry Potter" fan on your list.

11. Themed candle

Homesick carries a "Harry Potter" candle collection filled with scents that will make you feel like you're walking through the halls of Hogwarts. Platform 9 ¾, Diagon Alley and Quidditch Pitch are just a few of the candles you can gift loved ones this Christmas.

12. Harry Potter book set

If your favorite fans of "Harry Potter" aren't already equipped with the collection, there is no better gift than the original books. While some fans are just that because of the movie franchise, they may not have hunkered down and taken a deep dive into the world of wizards. This is a great gift idea for those who want to experience the written "Harry Potter" world.

13. Cookbook of recipes from the books and movies

Butterbeer anyone? There are various cookbooks and baking books on the market filled with recipes based on the "Harry Potter" films and books. "The Official Harry Potter Cookbook" features recipes like "Hagrid's Dragon Eggs" and "Golden Peanut Snitches."

There is also a Christmas-themed cookbook, an ideal holiday gift. Unique recipes like "Neville's Toad in the Hole," "Magical Mulled Wine" and "Restricted Section Puff Pastry Books" are all available in the "Harry Potter Official Christmas Cookbook."

14. Chess set

The famous wizard chess scene from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" is one vastly remembered among the franchise's fans. This Christmas, consider gifting a wizard chess set, featuring the same pieces used in the iconic life-sized scene.

15. Trivia game

"Trivial Pursuit: Wizard World Harry Potter Edition" will put any fan's skills to the test. There are 600 questions included in the game for many rounds of play.

The best part about the game is if your loved ones get a few too many wrong, you get to re-watch the film series all over again.