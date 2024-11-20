Holiday gift guide for the shopaholic in your life who needs everything

Are you shopping for someone this holiday season who loves a trendy product?

If so, this gift guide is full of inspiration for gifts you can put under your tree.

From beauty to the latest tech, there are plenty of trendy items you can pick up this holiday season.

Take a look below at popular wish-list items to consider shopping for ahead of the holidays.

The Stanley cup is one of the most popular cups in the business.

There are so many versions, sizes and vibrant colors of the Stanley cup to choose from.

One popular version of the cup is the quencher, which has a straw that sticks out the top.

If you get one of these cups, you can purchase covers for the straw to ensure that they stay clean.

If you want a Stanley cup in which the straw remains inside, the flip straw version is a good way to go.

One of the great features of Stanley Cups is that they get smaller at the bottom, so they perfectly fit into a cupholder.

The Hatch alarm clock is an item found all over TikTok.

One of the favorable features of this product is that it's a sunrise alarm clock, so it slowly brightens as you get up for the day.

The Hatch alarm clock also doubles as a sound machine. It can easily connect to your phone and can be controlled that way.

An electric candle lighter makes a great holiday gift on its own or paired with a lovely candle.

Many electric candle lighters come with a curved top, making it easier and safer to light candles that have already melted a good way through.

With a simple flick of a switch and press of a button, you can easily light your candles with this lighter.

Under eye masks have been added to many morning skin care routines.

Under eye masks can simply be popped on when you wake and can be kept on while you go through the rest of your morning routine.

They are typically used to help with dry circles plus overall smoothness and hydration of the skin.

These make for great stocking suffers for the holidays.

Laneige has many different lip products that are extremely popular.

One favorable product by the brand is its lip sleeping masks.

This product comes with an applicator and can be put on right before bed for extra hydration when you wake.

Laneige lip sleeping masks come in all different flavors, from berry to gummy bear.

Laneige lip balms are another popular product by the brand.

If you aren't sure which one to get as a gift, you can always go with one of the sets that has multiple products included.

The Dyson Airwrap is a Christmas gift that remains popular year after year.

The Dyson Airwap comes with several different attachments that can be used for styling.

This product dries your hair quickly and gives you a luxurious blown-out look.

Like any new hair tool, it may take some practice before you get the look you are aspiring for.

This product is an expensive one. If you're looking for something similar but less expensive, the Shark FlexStyle is a product to consider.

There is a whole community on TikTok called BookTok dedicated to all things books.

Creators on TikTok talk about their opinions on the books they read but also products they use for an enjoyable and relaxing reading experience.

A Kindle is one way to improve your reading experience.

For those who love the latest tech, one of the Amazon Fire tablets may be more suitable for them.

For someone who likes to read the old-fashioned way with a hard copy in hand, something like the Kindle Paperwhite may be a better option as it more closely resembles that traditional reading experience.

Apple products in general are common on wish lists for the holidays.

The Apple AirPods Max are headphones that go over the ear, feature noise-canceling capabilities and come in a wide range of colors, including more natural tones as well as ones with brightness and vibrancy.

These can be given to those who need a new pair of reliable headphones for their workouts, or perhaps someone who spends lots of time working on a computer and likes to listen to music to help them focus on their work.

Skin care fridges can be placed in a bathroom, bedroom or wherever else they're needed for easy access when engaging in a skin care routine.

The skin care fridge is another example of a product that was brought to fame thanks to social media.

Products including toners, eye cream and vitamin C products are ones that could benefit from being placed in a skin care fridge, according to Curology.com.

Skin care tools such as ice rollers are often stored in skin care fridges.

If you know someone who really takes pride in a skin care routine, this gift is one to keep in mind.

Sol de Janeiro is known for its perfume mist and body creams.

There are many different Sol de Janeiro fragrances, though Cheirosa 62 is one of its highly popular scents.

Sol de Janeiro has various holiday sets available if you want to get more than one product with your purchase.

The Ninja Creami allows you to make delicious ice cream right from home.

The flavor possibilities are nearly endless with a Ninja Creami.

There are a few different models of the product that come at different prices.

The Oura ring has become extremely popular on social media.

The ring can be worn all hours of the day and night (except when it needs to be charged, of course) and provides the user with tons of health insights delivered right to your phone.

The Oura ring tracks sleep, workouts and more.