London-based influencer owns 500 pairs of sneakers, has spent over $100K and needs more storage

A London-based content creator is sharing an inside look at her mega collection of sneakers.

Sherlina Nyame is a 33-year-old content creator from Fulham, London, who owns 500 pairs of sneakers — ranging from Nike to Adidas, Reebok and more.

Nyame said her passion for sneakers started at a young age when she received a pair of Reebok Classic sneakers.

"I was only allowed to have one pair of sneakers for the school year, and that was the sneaker I had to hold onto," she told SWNS, the British news service.

As she grew up, the now-influencer with 1.3 million Instagram followers said she would purchase additional pairs "here and there."

"Initially, my sneaker closet started out as a few shelves in my studio apartment," she said.

"I then moved over to London," she said, "and had a little room with a few shelves."

Nyame said the big shift happened when she and her fiancé, Patrick Adjaye, moved into a home. There, she turned the biggest bedroom into a sneaker closet.

The room, although large, only fits 200 pairs of sneakers — prompting Nyame to purchase an off-site storage unit for her other 300 pairs.

"When I go out, I decide what shoes to wear first," she said.

Nyame said she's spent roughly $100,000 on sneakers. She detailed some of her favorite pairs, including Air Force Ones, Air Jordan Ones, Nike Dunks and Asics shoes for the gym.

"I have my life-wear sneakers, my collection that I wear when I want to go for a walk, and I have a collection for the gym," she said.

Nyame also said that she has many pairs of shoes that are the same style but different colors.

"In Air Force, I will say [that] I have hundreds of different colors," she said.

She isn’t the only household member who loves sneakers, she said. Her fiancé is also "a sneakerhead himself."

She added, "His collection is not as big as mine, but he has some very expensive sneakers."

Ultimately, Nyame said she looks at her sneakers as art, saying she has "an art gallery."

"Sometimes when I like a sneaker so much, I will wear them every day, so I will have a second pair," she said.

She continued, "One to rock and one to stock."

Fox News Digital reached out to Nyame for additional comments and updates.