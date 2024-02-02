Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

22 luxury cars found after sitting in warehouse for years, including 6 Porsches and 16 Ferraris

The remarkable collection included 16 Ferraris and 6 Porsches

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A warehouse full of luxury vehicles was recently discovered — amounting to a remarkable cache of treasures. 

Twenty-two high-end cars were found in a Brussels, Belgium, warehouse when the owner of the vehicles called Oldtimerfam, a car collection organization, to have them evaluated. 

Classic car specialist Xavier Molenaar said he arrived at the warehouse with the vehicle owner, who wished to remain anonymous — and found many luxury vehicles, according to a press release by Oldtimerfam.

"It was a load of highly rare Ferraris and Porsches," he said to Jam Press, which cited whatsmyjam.com. 

Molenaar said that although the cars had been sitting for quite some time, they looked to be in good shape, as they were wrapped in car covers. 

Luxury cars in warehouse

Twenty-two luxury vehicles have been found in an old warehouse, including six Porsches and 16 Ferraris.  (Jam Press)

In total, Molenaar counted 16 Ferraris and six Porsches — noting that the large number of Ferrari Testarossas stood out.

The classic car specialist said the vehicle was spotted in different colors and versions, according to Oldtimerfam.

Porsche 911

One of the Porsche vehicles found was a silver Porsche 911.  (Jam Press)

Molenaar noted that Porsche 911 cars were spotted in Turbo and "S" models, saying most of the vehicles in the warehouse were rare finds. 

"Although these models have disappeared from the streets and have been the subject of intense searches by collectors, they are occasionally encountered at a fair," he said to Jam Press, which cited whatsmyjam.com.

Molenaar said the rarest car in the collection was the Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, along with a Ferrari 550 Maranello and others.

Ferrari F512 M

The Ferrari F512M was one of the most notable cars spotted in a new discovery at a warehouse.  (Jam Press)

He added that the Ferrari F512 M he spotted was a yellow color and that, rumor has it, only 10 were ever made.

"In this exceptional, unrestored condition, it is perhaps the only one in the world," he said. 

All 22 vehicles were moved to Oldtimerfarm in Aalter, Belgium — where they will be fully restored and then put up for sale, according to Oldtimerfam. 

