Tennessee siblings honor late mother with salt-and-pepper shaker museum containing over 20,000 items

Two siblings are continuing their late mother’s dream of running a museum containing her extensive collection of unique salt-and-pepper shakers.

Alex and Andrea Ludden — brother and sister — run a salt-and-pepper museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as an ode to their late mother.

Their mom, Andrea Ludden Sr., was an archeologist who collected salt-and-pepper shakers for 35 years before passing away in 2015, SWNS reported.

WIFE TO AUCTION OFF HUSBAND'S COLLECTION OF 400 VINTAGE IRONS

Over the years, she collected roughly 60,000 salt-and-pepper shakers and opened a museum to show off the unique finds in 2002.

Daughter Andrea Ludden told SWNS that her mother’s fascination began "when she bought a pepper mill to replace a broken one."

22 LUXURY CARS FOUND AFTER SITTING IN WAREHOUSE FOR YEARS, INCLUDING 6 PORSCHES AND 16 FERRARIS

She continued, "From there, it went onto salt-and-pepper shakers [and] she began to hunt them out everywhere."

"For us, running the museum is a labor of love."

Ludden added that her mother loved looking at the intricate designs, themes and varieties of the shakers.

The archaeologist’s full collection at one point was around 60,000 items before she gave some away to a relative and a collector in Israel.

Today, Ludden said she and her brother continue to run the museum, which contains roughly 20,000 shakers from the family collection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Over 20 years ago, said Ludden, her late mother spent hours sorting through thousands of shakers into colors and themes to ensure they were displayed perfectly in the museum.

"The passion started with her — [and] because of her, history and curiosity [were] always part of the family," she told SWNS.

She continued, "For us, running the museum is a labor of love."

Ludden said the collection makes her wonder what inspired the creators to make the specific designs.

"When you see it amassed like this, it gives you a whole different perspective," she said, as SWNS reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum is still located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and visitors can see the display seven days a week for just $3, according to the museum’s website.

The current Guinness World Record for the largest collection of salt and pepper shakers is just 6,971, but Ludden told SWNS that the family has no interest in going for the title.

The family said their museum features an entire wall display of fruit-themed shakers, another one for vegetables, another one for marine life — and another one for iconic cartoon characters.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum for additional comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.