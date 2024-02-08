Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Tennessee siblings honor late mother with salt-and-pepper shaker museum containing over 20,000 items

Archeologist mom spent 35 years collecting thousands of salt-and-pepper shakers — she was full of 'curiosity,' her kids said

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Two siblings are continuing their late mother’s dream of running a museum containing her extensive collection of unique salt-and-pepper shakers. 

Alex and Andrea Ludden — brother and sister — run a salt-and-pepper museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as an ode to their late mother. 

Their mom, Andrea Ludden Sr., was an archeologist who collected salt-and-pepper shakers for 35 years before passing away in 2015, SWNS reported.

Over the years, she collected roughly 60,000 salt-and-pepper shakers and opened a museum to show off the unique finds in 2002. 

Salt and pepper shakers

Two siblings are continuing their late mother's legacy by running a museum that houses the 20,000 salt-and-pepper shakers that their mother collected.  (SWNS)

Daughter Andrea Ludden told SWNS that her mother’s fascination began "when she bought a pepper mill to replace a broken one."

She continued, "From there, it went onto salt-and-pepper shakers [and] she began to hunt them out everywhere."

"For us, running the museum is a labor of love."

Ludden added that her mother loved looking at the intricate designs, themes and varieties of the shakers. 

McDonalds shaker

One unique item is a McDonald's salt-and-pepper shaker set from 2002. (SWNS)

The archaeologist’s full collection at one point was around 60,000 items before she gave some away to a relative and a collector in Israel. 

Today, Ludden said she and her brother continue to run the museum, which contains roughly 20,000 shakers from the family collection.

Over 20 years ago, said Ludden, her late mother spent hours sorting through thousands of shakers into colors and themes to ensure they were displayed perfectly in the museum.

"The passion started with her — [and] because of her, history and curiosity [were] always part of the family," she told SWNS.

Andrea and Alex Ludden at museum

Andrea and Alex Ludden at The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. They're now carrying on their family's legacy.  (SWNS)

She continued, "For us, running the museum is a labor of love."

Ludden said the collection makes her wonder what inspired the creators to make the specific designs. 

"When you see it amassed like this, it gives you a whole different perspective," she said, as SWNS reported.

The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum is still located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and visitors can see the display seven days a week for just $3, according to the museum’s website. 

Salt and Pepper shakers

The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, contains roughly 20,000 shakers for guests to view.  (SWNS)

The current Guinness World Record for the largest collection of salt and pepper shakers is just 6,971, but Ludden told SWNS that the family has no interest in going for the title. 

The family said their museum features an entire wall display of fruit-themed shakers, another one for vegetables, another one for marine life — and another one for iconic cartoon characters.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum for additional comment. 

