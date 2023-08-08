Labor Day Weekend 2023: Relaxing destinations to book a vacation

As the last hurrah of summer, Labor Day Weekend can offer the ideal extended break to make some lasting memories.

Whether you take a road trip to the scenic Catskill Mountains or hop on a plane to a tropical paradise, here are 15 spots to consider booking for your getaway.

Read below for what these travel spots have to offer (think concerts, vineyards, lake activities and more) over the holiday weekend, according to sources from each destination.

Sullivan County Catskills, New York

Make your Catskill Mountains home away from home The Eldred Preserve in Eldred or Kenoza Hall on the lapping shores of Kenoza Lake.

Both properties have pools, restaurant options and fresh mountain air.

Come LDW, you can check out Rod Stewart in concert Sept. 1 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival).

You can also venture out for Alpaca yoga, farm tours, hiking and gem mining at Buck Brook Alpacas.

Or, kick back at the recently opened Seminary Hill cidery, which churns out locally-centric fare and BBQ hits.

If the verdant views here aren’t enough, you can also head to Bashakill Vineyards, perched on some 3,000 miles of wetlands preserve.

You can also enjoy rafting, kayaking or canoeing on the Delaware River.

The company Lander's River Trips can help coordinate your river run adventure.

If you do choose to hike, look to the one-source outlet for trails: the Sullivan County Trailkeeper.

Amelia Island, Florida

Enjoy island life over the holiday weekend in the northeast corner of Florida.

There are miles of palm tree-lined bike paths and wide dune-bordered beaches with more than 40 public beach access points.

If you're looking for a splurge, book The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, an oceanfront resort with a first-rate spa, six dining venues, three pools, a golf course, fitness center, children’s recreational programs and a beach ecology program.

You may also want to carve out time in the Atlantic by snorkeling, dolphin-watching, or paddleboarding.

Something else to see nearby is the Big Talbot Island State Park’s Boneyard Beach – a natural attraction with 30-foot bluffs.

If you're looking to "shop 'til you drop," downtown Fernandina Beach has many boutiques, plus restaurants and museums that offer a chance to learn about the island’s unique backstory – a place once inhabited by pirates, millionaires, bootleggers and more.

Girona, Spain

If you’re hoping to squeeze in a European trip before summer’s end, consider checking out Girona.

This small city is best known for its medieval walls, winding cobblestone streets and the Cathedral of Girona.

If you take the high-speed train from Barcelona, it’s just 38 minutes from Catalonia’s capital.

The historic Hostal de la Gavina has welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Ernest Hemingway, Robert De Niro and Lady Gaga to its hacienda-style courtyards, infinity pool, colorful gardens and three restaurants, according to Hostal de la Gavina.

Tourist attractions include three Salvador Dalí museums, a kayak tour of hidden coves plus a visit to the ancient Greco/Roman ruins along the Cami de Ronda coastal path.

Balearic Islands, Spain

For another expedition in Spain, try the Balearic Islands of Menorca and Mallorca.

Since summer is said to be the busiest times to travel to Spain, flocks of tourists reportedly subside amid LDW and hotel rates may decrease. In Mallorca, one stay option is ZEL – the new lifestyle hotel brand created by tennis player Rafael Nadal and Meliá hotels.

There you can enjoy the beach or yoga, or rent a car to see the historic village of Deiá, where Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote some of his famed Broadway musicals. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Jimi Hendrix relished their time there while away from the stage lights.

Wherever you dine, cap off a meal with the Mallorcan puff pastry called Ensaimada, available at nearly every bakery.

Less than a one hour flight away from Mallorca lies the island of Menorca where there are small beaches called "calas" beside hidden rocky coves next to the Mediterranean.

The Villa Le Blanc by Gran Meliá hotel is one stay option that's reportedly the island’s first eco-luxury property that leans on technology to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 87%, according to Meliá Hotels International.

Islamorada, Florida

If you'd like to head to the Florida Keys, check out Islamorada.

The Morada Bay Beach Cafe offers a feet-in-the-sand setting on a palm-lined beach, and ocean views.

There’s also Caribbean-inspired cuisine and a spacious child-friendly beach with Adirondack chairs for postprandial relaxation.

This spot is across the street from Cheeca Lodge & Spa, which recently unveiled luxury oceanfront suites.

The property is also a stone’s throw away from the Morada Way Arts & Cultural District where you can gallery hop or say "cheers" at the Florida Keys Brewing Company.

Speaking of brews over Labor Day Weekend, consider a visit to Key West for the day for its annual BrewFest from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

Central Massachusetts

From Sept. 1 through the 4th, the 3-County Fair returns to Northampton, Massachusetts, for the 206th consecutive year, offering 50 acres of fairgrounds with entertainment and food aplenty.

While in Mass, you can journey to the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill or the Farm at SummitWynds in Jefferson to frolic beside lavender fields with horses and sheep.

When hunger and thirst strikes, try a pit stop at Brimfield Winery or the BirchTree Bread Company, which has locally-sourced organic breads and pastries.

For a dinner, try Mezcal Tequila Cantina, where Mexican fare is paired with quite the tequila menu.

For overnight stays, consider Hotel Northampton which has on-site dining options.

Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

To avoid Punta Cana crowds and discover all that lesser-known, Cap Cana is a travel option.

The secluded oceanfront enclave is home to Eden Roc Cap Cana, the only Relais & Châteaux hotel on the island.

This Labor Day Weekend it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary with the 10th Anniversary Happiness Package, which includes a customized itinerary, a complimentary spa treatment, a beachfront dinner and more.

At nearby Scape Park you can zipline on a cliff, spelunk the afternoon away in ancient caverns and swim in underground caves.

Another choice is Marina Cap Cana, where you can book catch-and-release sport fishing and deep-water diving.

Greensboro, Georgia

For lovers of lake life, drift on over to The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee for a Labor Day lakefront retreat.

Located 90 minutes from Atlanta, fill your days with water biking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, boating and swimming.

Little ones between the ages of five to 12 can attend the kids club, while those in need of TLC can indulge in a treatment at the spa.

Traveling with a crew?

Book the two- and three-bedroom cottages or three-floor private lake house with a private pool, dock and porch.

Reno Tahoe, Nevada

Start your trip with a jaunt out to Lake Tahoe, where you can savor a morning hike on the Flume Trail for bird’s eye views of the mountains and a gin-clear lake beneath the peaks of the Carson and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges.

To cool off, Sand Harbor State Park offers swimming, kayaking or scuba diving in Lake Tahoe. For city life, Downtown Reno has plenty of action, including the Reno Riverwalk.

In nearby Sparks, enjoy the West Nugget Rib Cook Off at the Nugget Casino Resort for BBQ ribs, live music and craft vendors.

Before you skip town, treat yourself to a pastime: an American ballgame with the Reno Aces against the El Paso Chihuahuas with post-game fireworks on Friday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

P.S. Before check-out, adventurous types may want to climb the Guinness World Record's tallest artificial climbing wall that runs 164 feet up the side of the hotel.

Bar Harbor, Maine

If Acadia National Park has been on your all-American travel list, consider staying at Salt Cottages, the closest resort to the park with ocean views, a pool, two hot tubs, and lawn games aplenty just a few minutes away from Bar Harbor’s Main Street.

Fill your itinerary with a hike or bike ride in Acadia National Park, a sunset sailboat ride on Frenchman Bay or enjoy a lobster roll on Main Street.

Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky Resort has hits like scenic lift rides, zipline tours, golf, and mountain biking.

You can also book a guided fly-fishing outing on the Gallatin River and soak up the family-friendly 1.5-mile Ousel Falls Trail, which culminates in a 40-foot waterfall.

While there, consider taking a visit to Yellowstone National Park where you can spy on bison, elk, osprey, bighorn sheep, bears and more in their natural habitat.

At the end of your time in Big Sky Country, have a bite to eat on the patio of Caribiner, where the grilled stone fruit and miso steelhead salads are apparently a hit.

Ashland, Oregon

At Rogue Valley Wine Country you can enjoy choice wines thanks to Southern Oregon’s warm-climate growing region with more than 70 different varietals and 150 wineries to choose from.

Sleep off the vino at Ashland Springs Hotel in downtown Ashland before the walkable Ashland epicurean highlights like Mas, a 2023 James Beard finalist that specializes in Cascadian cuisine and old standby Brothers’ Restaurant with a heck of a breakfast menu, that’s served all day.

The hotel is also walking distance from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which has performances running from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. If thrill-seeking is more your thing than bard-appreciation, try rafting the Rogue River for Class III and higher rapids.

Los Cabos, Mexico

The Montage Los Cabos resort on the Santa Maria Bay offers access to swimming, snorkeling, surfing and diving.

Hotel guests can also enjoy a sailing experience that the Montage Los Cabos can coordinate on a luxury boat or yacht.

Irvington, Virginia

Irvington, Virginia, offers views of Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay, along with boutique-hopping and freshly-caught seafood.

Booking a stay at the Tides Inn will give you access to a spa, the Golden Eagle Golf Course, a 60-slip overnight marina and more.

There are quite a few experiences to book on site like a picnic with loved ones through the Moet Hennessy Picnic experience with local Chesapeake eats and a curated selection of wines.

A few more options include paddleboard yoga, cooking classes and pottery lessons.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville will give you access to hikes and biking trails like the Point Lookout Trail, a 3.6-mile biking route through the Pisgah National Forest.

The Foundry Hotel is there for some R&R, a historic restoration located in The Block, Asheville’s oldest African American business district. Private, interactive tours are available.

Another to-do is a visit to The Biltmore Estate, built for George Vanderbilt as a summer house at the end of the 19th century.

Currently, you can see the premiere of "Italian Renaissance Alive" there – a visual of works from artists like Michelangelo, Raphael and Botticelli.