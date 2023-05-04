Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Top travel destinations for summer 2023 revealed: See if your planned trip made the list!

Google Flights and Delta Air Lines revealed the top-searched destinations for the summer of 2023

By Brittany Kasko
Top three unplugged vacation destinations for summer travelers Video

Top three unplugged vacation destinations for summer travelers

Kurt ‘The Cyberguy’ Knutsson details three vacation destinations for travelers looking to unplug this summer.

With the Memorial Day holiday nearing already, summer 2023 is knocking!

Many Americans are gearing up for a season of exploration and travel as warmer weather begins in many areas of the nation.

Some of the most popular domestic destinations include states with sunshine and beaches — while popular international destinations include various tourist attractions. 

Google Flights released information recently on the most popular domestic flight searches ahead of the season. 

Summer travel plans

Many Americans will be traveling this upcoming summer season to popular U.S. and international travel destinations, according to recent data. (iStock)

See if your summer plans made the popular U.S. destination list.

Domestic destinations

1. Orlando, Florida

2. New York, New York

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the most popular travel destinations for summer 2023 trips, says Google Flights data. (iStock)

4. Seattle, Washington

5. Miami, Florida

6. Los Angeles, California

7. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Summer travel destinations

The coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is also on the top list of domestic destinations, coming in at number 7, according to Google Flights. (iStock)

8. Denver, Colorado

9. Honolulu, Hawaii

Summer travel destinations

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a popular travel destination for summer 2023, according to Google Flight data. (iStock)

10. Chicago, Illinois

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines released a list of the most searched summer international destinations, with the searches being conducted through Delta.com.

The airline will fly more than 1,760 weekly flights this summer to over 80 international destinations, the company said in a press release.

The airline gathered data from U.S. searches between November 2022 and March 2023, for travel to occur between June and August 2023, it noted.

See if your international adventure made the most-desired international destination list! 

International destinations

1. London, England

Summer travel destinations

London, England, is the most popular international destinations for summer 2023, according to Delta Air Lines. (iStock)

2. Cancun, Mexico

3. Paris, France

4. Rome, Italy

Summer travel destinations

Rome, Italy, is one of the destinations on the list of the most popular international summer travel destinations, said Delta Air Lines. (iStock)

5. Tokyo, Japan

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Montego Bay, Jamaica

8. Athens, Greece

Summer travel destinations

Also on the list of the most popular international destinations for summer 2023 is Athens, Greece, said Delta. (iStock)

9. Los Cabos, Mexico

10. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

As summer travel plans gear up, United Airlines announced this week that the company hired 7,000 new workers in the first four months of 2023 — and plans to hit 15,000 by the end of the year, as FOX Business reported.

"We are in hiring mode here at United Airlines," said Kate Gebo, the company's executive vice president of human resources.

Southwest Airlines planned to hire 7,000 workers this year, but it's reducing that number because the airline hasn’t received as many new Boeing jets as it expected, noted FOX Business.

Summer travel destinations

Google Flights and Delta Air Lines released lists of the most popular domestic and international travel destinations for summer 2023.  (iStock)

The news comes as airlines try to fight back against lack of staff issues after post-pandemic travel spiked quicker than many were expecting, FOX Business also reported.

Fox News Digital's Ken Martin contributed to this report. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 