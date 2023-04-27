Visiting Las Vegas? 10 things you should do on the Vegas strip

Las Vegas is filled with top-tier hotels, unique and delicious cuisine and too many casinos to visit in one trip.

It is a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, and also the place to go for a speedy marriage, but it is also filled with sites to see and an abundance of entertaining shows.

Whether you are visiting with a boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife, a group of friends or with your family, there is something to do on the strip.

Vegas trips can also get expensive with the shows and of course, the gambling.

Luckily, there are also tons of free and inexpensive things you can do.

Here are 10 things that you can do on the Las Vegas strip during your vacation.

1. Visit an exhibit

There are a slew of interactive exhibits that are located on the strip, so you are sure to find one (or many) that fit your interests.

If you are a fan of Marvel, there is a Marvel Avengers Station Interactive Exhibit that will put you right into the cinematic world to further explore your favorite characters. This exhibit is located in the Treasure Island Hotel.

If "The Hunger Games" is more your speed, there's an exhibit for that as well in the MGM Grand Hotel. In this exhibit, you will get to see outfits from the movie and get a deeper look on how the movies were created.

The Titanic exhibit is also a popular choice where you can view items from the sunken ship as well as a recreation of the grand staircase that was on the ship. This exhibit is located in the Luxor.

2. See the Mirage volcano show

Las Vegas is known for its shows, but did you know that there are free outdoor shows at some of the popular hotels on the strip? One of those shows is the volcano show at the Mirage Hotel. Head over to the Mirage at night and grab a good spot to view the fiery show. The show runs every night on the hour from 7-11 p.m. and is free to watch.

3. Get a good spot for the fountain show at the Bellagio

The Bellagio, one of the most famous Vegas hotels, is also home to a show you do not want to miss. The show happens on the water right in front of the famous hotel. The show includes music that plays along to the movement of the water in the fountain.

This show plays many times through the night, but it does get packed with people wanting a good view, so you may have to stay for a couple rounds to get a good spot.

The free fountain display happens every day of the week. During the week, the show happens every 30 minutes from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., then every 15 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, according to the Bellagio website.

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the show is every 30 minutes from noon to 6:30 p.m. and then every 15 minutes from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

4. See a Vegas theater show

There are tons of shows that happen in Vegas every day, so there are plenty to choose from. There are lots of musical artists that have residencies in Vegas for a period of time, so check before your visit to see if there are any artists you'd like to see.

There are also lots of popular shows in Vegas like the Blue Man Group, America's Got Talent Superstars Live!, Cirque du Soleil, Penn & Teller, Shin Lim, The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil and more.

Whether you are looking for an adult show, magic, comedy, kid friendly or musical, there is something you can see in Vegas.

Check before you go to see what shows will be running during the time of your visit so that you can get tickets ahead of time.

5. Take a ride on the High Roller Observation Wheel

The High Roller is a great way to see all of Las Vegas, as long as your not afraid of heights that is.

The High Roller is a 550-feet-tall Ferris wheel that is on the Las Vegas strip. It's not exactly the same as a normal Ferris wheel though, as each of the pods hold about 40 passengers and the experience takes about 30 minutes from start to finish.

6. Visit ‘Paris’

Did you know that there is an area of Vegas that includes some of Paris' staples, like the Eiffel Tower? The Paris hotel is a cool area to walk through to emerge yourself in the European feels.

The Las Vegas Eiffel Tower also lights up at night.

7. Get your thrill on with the Big Apple Coaster

While there is a section of the strip dedicated to Paris, there is also one dedicated to the East Coast with New York City.

The New York City themed hotel in Vegas displays many staples of the big apple, with the buildings and even a Statue of Liberty.

In this New York themed section of the strip at the New York-New York hotel, there is also a roller coaster you can take a ride on.

8. Go on a gondola ride through the strip

The gondola rides at The Venetian, an Italian inspired hotel, are a great way to see Vegas. There is an indoor and outdoor ride at the hotel that are each filled with stunning views.

9. Take a photo in front of the iconic Las Vegas sign

No Vegas trip is complete without a photo in front of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. It is located on the south end of the Strip fairly close to the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

10. Take a walk through the strip's hotels and casinos

Go hotel hopping! The strip is filled with hotels that are worth taking a walk through.

The hotels on the strip are huge, all filled with their own shops, all kinds of restaurants, casinos, shows and exhibits.

Take some time to explore each of the hotels and see what each has to offer. There are so many popular hotels worth checking out like Mandalay Bay, The Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace, Bellagio, The Venetian, Aria, Treasure Island, New York-New York, Planet Hollywood, The Encore & Wynn, The Mirage and Resorts World, plus so many more.

There are tons of spots that visitors can access even if they aren't staying at the hotel, so take some time to grab a bite, see a show or just explore other hotels on the strip.

A lot of these hotels have their own theaters for shows and nightclubs, so be sure to check out what each one has. Plus, maybe you'll find where you'd like to stay for your next Vegas vacation.