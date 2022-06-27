When is Labor Day and why do we celebrate it?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the United States, Labor Day is a federal holiday meant to honor American labor workers observed the first Monday in September. The holiday finds its roots during the rise of American Labor Movement during the late 19th century.

Labor Day Weekend occurs on the holiday's three-day weekend and is typically celebrated with community festivities or family events. Companies also offer sales and discounts on the weekend leading up to Labor Day.

When is Labor Day in 2022?

Labor Day takes place the same day of the week and month every year. The next upcoming Labor Day is on Monday, September 2022.

CALIFORNIANS WILL PAY HIGHEST LABOR DAY WEEKEND GAS PRICES EVER

Why do we celebrate Labor Day?

Poor working conditions, low pay, and long hours were typical for American workers during the Industrial revolution. As labor unions became more popular, workers organized rallies and strikes to advocate for reform. Labor Day was made to demonstrate the contributions of the working class towards America's economic prosperity and industrial strength.

WHEN LABOR DAY WEEKEND TRAVEL IS TRICKIER THIS YEAR

The first Labor Day parade took place on September 5, 1882, in New York City. Thousands of union workers left work to march from City to Union Square. At the time, the average American worker labored more than 12 hours a day. Labor union activists Peter J. McGuire and Matthew Maguire are considered the two men responsible for the holiday's creation.

Amid a nationwide railroad strike, President Grover Cleveland signed a law in June 1894 making Labor Day a national holiday in order to cool tensions with workers and prevent the demonstrations from becoming violent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Why do you not wear white after Labor Day?

An arcane fashion rule also finds it's origins in Labor Day. You're not supposed to wear white after the holiday through winter and spring. Why? Well, technically, you can but the tradition partly comes from 19th century fashion traditions.

In the age before air conditioning, individuals wore white clothes to avoid the heat of the summer. Labor Day is associated with the end of Summer; therefore, it was common custom in the 19th century to mark the seasonal switch back to darker, warmer clothing to prepare for cooler weather.