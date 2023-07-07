International destinations you can visit this summer for the ultimate vacation

Want to go abroad this summer?

Your list of options is a long one, and choosing the perfect destination for you and your family can be a challenge.

Do you want a place where you can enjoy white sand beaches and crystal clear water?

A spot with plenty of scenic hiking trails?

A place filled with interesting architecture and lots of shopping?

Here are just a few of the many popular international destinations to visit in the summer and what you can expect with each spot.

Paris, France London, England Dublin, Ireland Mykonos, Greece Cancun, Mexico Rome, Italy Montego Bay, Jamaica Oranjestad, Aruba

1. Paris, France

Get a good look at the Eiffel Tower up close and go to the Louvre Museum to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa.

Paris, France has so much to see, and summer brings excellent temperatures.

During summer, the average highs in Paris are in the 70s with lots of sun.

2. London, England

If visiting London in the summer, you're just in time to watch tennis at Wimbledon if you head there in July or visit the Notting Hill Carnival in August.

You can also take a dip in the Serpentine Lido, a man-made lake in Hyde Park or watch a show at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

While in London, you can also stop by the classic tourist sites like Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Windsor Castle, Tower Bridge and Shakespeare's Globe.

Don't forget to also take a ride on the London Eye.

3. Dublin, Ireland

When in Dublin, stop by the Guinness Storehouse, visit Dublin Castle and take a peak at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

In Dublin, you'll be able to enjoy lots of live music, historic buildings and plenty of scenic parks.

4. Mykonos, Greece

If you like warm weather and days on the beach, consider heading to Mykonos this summer.

Throw on your bathing suit, grab your sunscreen and head to one of the many beaches in Mykonos like Paraga, Paradise, Kalo Livadi, Agios Sostis or Agrari.

After a day spent lounging at one of Mykonos' beaches, spend time shopping, visiting cafés and just taking a stroll through the towns.

One popular stop is Little Venice for stunning views, drinks, food and shopping.

5. Cancun, Mexico

Another great destination for beach lovers is Cancun, Mexico. Cancun is filled with all-inclusive resorts so you can eat and drink as much as you desire while on vacation.

When you're not lounging by a resort pool, consider visiting one of Cancun's luxurious beaches such as Playa Caracol, Playa Chac Mool, Playa Gaviota Azul, Playa Langosta, Playa Tortugas, Playa Delfines or Playa Marlin.

You can also visit the Underwater Museum, travel to some of the ruins and enjoy the thriving nightlife.

6. Rome, Italy

Some popular sightseeing spots in Rome, Italy, are the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum, Sistine Chapel, the Pantheon and Piazza Navona.

In Rome, there many museums and monuments worth the visit.

Make sure, of course, to eat all the authentic Italian dishes you can while on vacation.

7. Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montego Bay is a popular vacation destination with its white sand beaches, like Doctor's Cave. Montego Bay is filled with hotels and resorts, but it is also a common cruise ship port if you would rather travel that way.

There are many activities in Montego Bay, like zip lining, snorkeling, horseback riding and tubing. You'll have more than enough to keep you busy on this vacation.

8. Oranjestad, Aruba

While Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, is a popular spot to stay, one of the great things about the island is that it is very small.

So you can see pretty much all of it during your vacation if you choose.

While in Aruba, visit one of the tropical beaches, such as Eagle Beach, Palm Beach and Arashi.

In Aruba, there's also a private island you can visit called Renaissance Island, which is home to Flamingo Beach, where you can spot many of the pink birds.

In Oranjestad, there are plenty of places to grab some food and get all your vacation shopping needs met.